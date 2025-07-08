Right now, you can take advantage of the Prime Day event to score a new Android smartwatch at an incredibly low price. Particularly, Google's latest Pixel Watch 3 is now down to a fresh new low of $249 from $349, translating to a $100 cut and its largest price reduction yet.

This deal is for the 41 mm version of the non-LTE Pixel Watch 3, but you can also pick up the bigger 45 mm model for $299 or $100 off the usual $399. The offer covers the Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Polished Silver case variants.

Why Upgrade to the Google Pixel Watch 3?

Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 in August 2024. Even with its earlier launch, the internet search giant managed to give it a proper upgrade from its predecessor (Pixel Watch 2 test). This also makes it a solid purchase for those coming from the original Pixel Watch or older smartwatches.

The Pixel Watch 3 appears unchanged externally, retaining its circular but unique pebble-ish form, thanks to the convex glass. Its lightweight build and shape make it comfortable to wear, ensuring it doesn't feel bulky or dig into your wrist.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 debuts with new real-time running assistance and workout builder features. / © Google

A major addition is the new 45 mm variant. This suits those with larger wrists or who prefer a wider 1.43-inch (1.27-inch in 41 mm) Actua AMOLED display. Speaking of the panel, the round display is brighter than before, peaking at 2,000 nits, up from 1,000 nits in the Pixel Watch 2. It's also more dynamic, featuring an adaptive refresh rate between 1 to 60 hertz. Battery life is also enhanced, lasting 36 hours in battery-saver mode.

The Pixel Watch 3 adds the vital Loss of Pulse Detection feature, which relies on the power of software and AI to detect for stoppage of pulse due to critical conditions like cardiac arrest, drug overdoses, and respiratory failure. It retains other crucial tools, such as fall detection and crash detection, and standard tracking features, including ECG and stress management.

Regarding fitness, it debuts with a new workout builder, cardio load, target load, and real-time running guidance. It also comes with 6 months of Fitbit Premium access for detailed insights and analysis.

Do you plan to get fit this summer? Are you buying the Pixel Watch 3 at this rate? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.