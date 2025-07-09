Prime Day is a great time to upgrade your aging smartphone or grab the latest high-end option at a discount. This proves true for many of Samsung's Galaxy smartphones , which have dropped to their best prices, including the new Galaxy S25 Edge. The ultra-thin device is now on sale for a new low of $784, or $315 (29%) less than the usual price.

This deal is for the unlocked base model with 256 GB storage in the Titanium Silver and Titanium Icyblue colorways. However, you can also pick up the Titanium Black for slightly more at $799.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Save up to $315 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on Amazon during the Prime Day sale.

Who Should Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

The Galaxy S25 Edge (review) was launched only in May and stands as Samsung's first ultra-thin smartphone, incredibly tipping the scale at 5.8 mm on its side and weighing 163 grams. It is aimed as an alternative to bulky flagship devices or even to the Galaxy S25 Ultra (review).

However, you should know that this svelte build comes with tradeoffs, such as the absence of a dedicated telephoto sensor in the rear camera and a reduced battery capacity.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a thin and uniform bezel. The display integrates an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. / © nextpit / Ezequiel Exstein

But if you're cool with that, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a flagship with everything you need. For instance, it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, similar to the other Galaxy S25 models, so everything on it feels snappy even when running process-intensive apps and games. It also gets plenty of memory with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The camera on the device performs excellently despite having fewer lenses than some competitors. The 200 MP main sensor produces photos with great detail and lively colors. It can also be enabled to take 2x zoom shots with little degradation, utilizing its high-resolution sensor. Samsung also equipped it with the latest suite of Galaxy AI features, including Audio Eraser and advanced AI tools for cinematic video editing.

Although the Galaxy S25 Edge has a smaller 3,900 mAh battery capacity, it runs on optimized software that helps stretch its runtime for an entire day. There's also quick charging to top up its power in an instant.

Do you prefer having a thinner and lighter smartphone? What are your thoughts on the Galaxy S25 Edge? We want to hear your answers in the comments.