Hot topics

Prime Day Power Station Deal: Buy Anker's Solix C1000 for $600 Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Anker Solix C1000 best price power station
© Anker
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Popular power stations and solar generators are part of Amazon's Prime Day sale, and some of the best deals come from Anker. This includes its best-selling Solix C1000, which is currently listed for $448, down by $351 (44% off) on Amazon. While this is not its record low, it's just $20 shy of what we saw earlier this year.

If you plan on more outdoor trips, you can also pick up the solar generator set, which is bundled with a 200-watt solar panel for $699. This is $600 (46%) less than the usual price of $1,299.

Why Buy the Anker Solix C1000?

Anker's Solix C1000 is one of the lighter and more portable 1 kWh power cubes on the market, measuring 14.8 x 8.07 x 10.5 inches in dimensions and tipping the scale at about 28 pounds. It features a modern exterior along with two side handles for easy grip and transport. Plus, it is rated to survive drops, according to the company.

Anker Solix C1000 portable power station and solar generator
Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts. / © Anker

In terms of interface, you can plug multiple devices and appliances at once, as it has six AC sockets, a car socket, and multiple USB ports. You can rely on the large LED light in case of power outages. There's also a legible and bright display to monitor the charge level and other status information.

The Solix C1000 is fitted with an expandable 1,056 Wh LFP battery capacity. You can double it using the Anker battery pack. It outputs 1,800 W (2,400 W peak), which means it can energize most high-powered and demanding appliances and tools like an electric griller. It can also protect sensitive equipment during surges or outages with a built-in 20 ms UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply). The power station is a breeze to charge, refilling its power in just under an hour.

Are you shopping for power stations this Prime Day sale? What do you think of the Anker Solix C1000? Share with us your plans.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing