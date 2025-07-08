Popular power stations and solar generators are part of Amazon's Prime Day sale, and some of the best deals come from Anker. This includes its best-selling Solix C1000, which is currently listed for $448, down by $351 (44% off) on Amazon. While this is not its record low, it's just $20 shy of what we saw earlier this year.

If you plan on more outdoor trips, you can also pick up the solar generator set, which is bundled with a 200-watt solar panel for $699. This is $600 (46%) less than the usual price of $1,299.

Why Buy the Anker Solix C1000?

Anker's Solix C1000 is one of the lighter and more portable 1 kWh power cubes on the market, measuring 14.8 x 8.07 x 10.5 inches in dimensions and tipping the scale at about 28 pounds. It features a modern exterior along with two side handles for easy grip and transport. Plus, it is rated to survive drops, according to the company.

Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts. / © Anker

In terms of interface, you can plug multiple devices and appliances at once, as it has six AC sockets, a car socket, and multiple USB ports. You can rely on the large LED light in case of power outages. There's also a legible and bright display to monitor the charge level and other status information.

The Solix C1000 is fitted with an expandable 1,056 Wh LFP battery capacity. You can double it using the Anker battery pack. It outputs 1,800 W (2,400 W peak), which means it can energize most high-powered and demanding appliances and tools like an electric griller. It can also protect sensitive equipment during surges or outages with a built-in 20 ms UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply). The power station is a breeze to charge, refilling its power in just under an hour.

Are you shopping for power stations this Prime Day sale? What do you think of the Anker Solix C1000? Share with us your plans.