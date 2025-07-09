Among the standout deals for Prime Day are those on Samsung's devices. They also see massive discounts on the company's new headphones, including the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The earbuds have dropped to a new low of $166, a steep price drop valued at $83 (34%) while beating the previous record by a sizeable margin.

The earbuds are available in Silver, which is a mix of graphite, and White color options. Both colors come with a matching hue on the case, but with a transparent lid.

Who's the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro For?

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) in July 2024. The Korean tech giant gave it a brand-new "hair-dryer" form and edgier design, a radical change from the bean-shaped earbuds of the previous generation. The new Galaxy Buds have long, triangular stems in an in-ear format, and they retain a durable and IP57 dust and water-resistant build.

There is also a whimsical LED lighting, which you can disable if you prefer not to catch attention. Plus, the earbuds integrate responsive touch and haptic controls on the stem.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have LED lighting on the stems. You can switch off the lighting from the app. / © nextpit

That updated design also overhauled the internals, which incorporates new dual dynamic drivers, more capable audio chips, and optimized air vents. This results in a more detailed and clearer sound. An advantage for Samsung phones is support for hi-res audio via the custom SSC codec.

The ANC in the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is as impressive as the audio quality. The repositioned mics deliver exceptional noise attenuation across a wide range of noise types. There's an option to tap AI to automatically adjust the ANC level depending on the environment, though it misses some instances. A quick tap lets you switch to transparency mode and let the ambient noise come in.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a more than average battery life between charges. With ANC or transparency enabled, they offer 6 hours of listening time, or 7 hours with the feature disabled. Charging is quick and versatile, with support for fast and wireless charging.

Are you shopping for new wireless earbuds during Prime Day? What do you think of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at this price? We want to hear your plans.