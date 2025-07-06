If you're like me, a forgetful person especially when handling smaller items like keys or even your phone, a Bluetooth-enabled GPS smart tracker is a fantastic aid. Specifically, those who rely on Samsung's ecosystem can now check out the Galaxy SmartTag 2 at Amazon. The four-pack is currently $74, down from $99, a huge $25 (26%) reduction from the usual price.

This price means you're getting each smart tag for $18 individually, which is significantly cheaper than buying them separately. The pack includes two black and two white color variants of the tracker.

Why You Need the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2

While we can expect the Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) would be on sale during Amazon Prime Day, the current price is already attractive, especially if you don't have a Prime membership. And if you order now, you can already have them arrive at your doorsteps in just a few days.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 arrived in 2023 with numerous improvements over the original Galaxy SmartTag. For instance, the design features a new oval form with a larger keyhole ring, providing easy attachment to accessories like keychains or collars. This also eliminates the need to buy a separate holder.

The SmartTag 2's full feature set can only be unlocked with an UWB-powered phone, such as the S23 Ultra. / © nextpit

The latest Galaxy tracker is also certified with IP67 dust and water resistance, so you can hook it to your luggage or pet's collar without worrying about it getting damaged from bumps or getting soaked in wet weather.

Another significant upgrade to the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the addition of UWB or Ultra Wideband connectivity, which was not available with the first generation. This standard enables more precise location finding, down to sub-meter accuracy. Samsung's app also offers AR-like navigation for an enhanced experience.

In terms of battery life, you get the same replaceable CR2032. However, this will now last you up to 700 days or about 2 years with the power saver mode before you need to replace it.

Are you looking to grab some Bluetooth trackers this upcoming Prime Day sale? What do you think of the Galaxy SmartTag 2? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.