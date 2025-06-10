Apple revealed iOS 26 at the WWDC 2025 keynote, with the update introducing the Liquid Glass design language, marking one of the most sweeping UI changes in years. If you're interested in testing it, Apple has made it available as a beta via the Developer Program for testers and developers. Here's how to join the beta and install iOS 26 on your iPhone.

iOS 26 Release Schedule

iOS 26, along with other major software updates like iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and macOS 26 (codenamed "Tahoe"), were made available on the same day they were announced at Apple's annual developer conference. For iOS, this is available as iOS 26 Developer Beta 1.

A wider release is expected to arrive next month through the public beta, which is typically a more stable version. The final version is anticipated to be ready in the fall, possibly alongside the new iPhone 17.

iOS 26 Developer Beta: Released on June 9, 2025

iOS 26 Public Beta: Expected in July 2025

iOS 26 Final: Expected in September 2025

Those enrolled in the developer program can test it right away. The good news is that knowledgeable (and brave) users can sign up in the program for free, a change from when it previously required a fee.

Check Your iPhone for iOS 26 Eligibility

Before updating, you should check if your iPhone model is eligible to receive iOS 26. This latest installment removes the iPhone XS and iPhone XR from the list, but those with iPhone 11 and later models, including the iPhone 16e, can test it. You can check the eligibility here, while a list can be found below.

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE 2nd gen

iPhone SE 1st gen

Should You Update to iOS 26 Developer Beta?

The iOS 26 Developer Beta update is less stable compared to the public beta and may contain bugs and not be properly optimized, potentially resulting in app and feature issues. So, it is recommended to install it on a secondary iPhone. However, you can still proceed with caution, though it is advisable to back up your iPhone before updating. Alternatively, you can wait for the public beta that should be released in July.

How to Sign Up for a Developer Account

Creating an Apple Developer account is free, while enrolling to participate in certain programs usually requires a fee for an individual account. For accessing beta software, you simply need to create a free account. Keep in mind you will use the same Apple ID when signing up that is already signed in on your iPhone. Follow these steps:

Go to the Apple Developer website (developer.apple.com). Tap on Account and sign in using your Apple ID. Tap Agree on the Developer Agreement to proceed and continue.

Sign up for the Apple Developer program using your Apple ID. / © nextpit

You don't need to pay the enrollment fee; you will still be able to receive the Developer Beta update without it.

How to Update to iOS 26 Developer Beta

Once you have associated your Apple ID with the Developer account, you can now proceed back to your iPhone settings to activate the Developer Beta software before updating to iOS 26 Developer Beta.

Here's how to activate the developer beta and update to iOS 26:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap on General > Software Update. Enable Beta Updates. Select iOS 26 Developer Beta. Tap the Back button. Refresh the dashboard or wait until the iOS 26 Developer Beta appears.

Choose the Developer Beta in the settings and start receiving the Developer Beta update. / © nextpit

Once it is available, you can start downloading and updating to iOS 26 Developer Beta. You can also disable it by switching it off to stop receiving future beta updates.

Alternatively, you can wait for the iOS 26 Public Beta using the developer account, although there is an option to enroll in the public beta program separately if you don't have a developer account.

Do you plan to update to iOS 26 Developer Beta? What are your thoughts on the new Liquid Glass UI? We'd like to know your plans.