Prime Day proves to be Amazon's grandest sale event yet. It's also a fantastic time to grab some of Apple's headphones. Right now, the updated AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have dropped to their new best price at $149, a massive $100 (40%) price reduction and $20 lower than the previous frequent low we saw.

What's even greater is that the offer is open to non-Prime members, so you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage. However, Prime subscribers get the advantage of free and faster shipping.

Why Are the Apple AirPods Pro 2 Our Favorite Earbuds Recommendation?

The AirPods Pro 2 (test) are Apple's most premium wireless earbuds. Apple updated them in September 2023, providing a USB-C port and enabling lossless audio when paired with the Vision Pro. The case and earbuds are also more durable with a higher IPX4 water resistance rating.

Besides those changes, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C sport an iconic "hairdryer" design, but they're compact and lightweight. They also provide a good, snug fit when worn in your ears and have the advantage of replaceable eartips over the standard AirPods 4.

AirPods Pro 2 design
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 has not changed from the previous model. / © NextPit

The AirPods Pro 2 output a flat profile with a punchier sound, but overall, accurate and clear reproduction. Their quality is exceptional and can be compared to some of the pricey earbuds in the competition. They feature Spatial Audio with head tracking for immersive listening.

Regarding noise canceling, the AirPods Pro 2's adaptive ANC works exceptionally, even considered among the best in their class. The only gripe is that it's not adjustable. The adaptive transparency mode works naturally, but it presents opportunities for improvement.

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C offer better versatility when recharging, as more accessories are compatible with the port. However, you don't need to worry about frequent charging, as they can achieve 6 hours with the earbuds or 30 hours of total runtime with the case.

Are you shopping for new AirPods this Prime Day sale? Are the latest AirPods Pro 2 on your list? Let us know your plans for this event.

Best In-Ear ANC Headphones: Elevate Your Listening Experience

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
