Save $350: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Drops to New Low this Prime Day

Jade Bryan
Google's Pixel camera phones are on sale as part of Prime Day on Amazon. So far, the one with the biggest savings is for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is down to $749, a sizeable discount of $350 (32%) from $1,099. This is the lowest price yet for the flagship smartphone.

However, you'll need to act fast as only the Hazel color option with 128 GB memory is covered by the deal, while other finishes have returned to their original price or are only slightly discounted.

Who Should Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL?

The Pixel 9 Pro XL (review) is the most premium entry in Google's recent flagship series. My colleague Antoine Engles has praised the smartphone for its beautiful hardware, rich software features, and overall reliable camera. We recommend it for those who want one of the best Android devices as a daily driver.

The phone itself features numerous upgrades from its predecessor. It has a thicker design with a revamped camera module on the back, set in an aluminum slab. It has a stronger appeal compared to the rounded form of the predecessor. The device also retains IP68 water and dust resistance, along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both the display and back panel.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL has a brighter Super Actua OLED display. / © nextpit

Google equipped it with a marginally wider 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. But what truly stands out is the panel's brighter output, maxing at 3,000 nits. There is also a much faster and accurate ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a new 42 MP front-facing camera discreetly placed in a punch-hole notch in the display.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is an impressive camera phone, as with other Pixel shooters. The back has a familiar triple-sensor setup, but these are more optimized through the aid of new software processing and the Tensor G4 chipset. Plus, it adds new AI-based tools like Zoom Enhance and Add Me. The 5,060 mAh battery provides a solid runtime, lasting more than a day with modest usage.

Are you picking up a new smartphone this Prime Day on Amazon? What do you think of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL? We'd like to hear your plans.

