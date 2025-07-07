If you're in the market for an Android tablet that doesn't break the bank, there are now a handful of deals with deep discounts ahead of the Prime Day sale. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, which is on sale for 27% off.

With the current discount, you can pick up the tablet for $161, which is $12 shy of its record low we've seen earlier this year. The deal applies to the base model with 64 GB storage in the Silver colorway, but you can also get the Graphite for a little more at $169.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Get up to 27% off on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ on Amazon.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet?

Samsung has a lot of Galaxy tablets on sale before Prime Day. However, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is aimed at budget-conscious users who are looking for a device that can open documents or e-books, run apps, or manage multiple browser tabs without costing a fortune. This tablet checks all those boxes, and it's more attractive at its current price even without needing to have a Prime membership.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a larger 11-inch LCD touchscreen with a faster 90 Hz refresh rate than the non-plus model. Despite the wider screen estate, it's a lightweight and sleek machine, weighing 480 grams and measuring 6.9 mm on its side. Samsung also highlights its enhanced build, which should withstand modest abuse like drops, despite there being no official military-grade or ingress protection rating.

Its internals are headlined by a Snapdragon 695 processor, which enables decent performance for everyday tasks while booting on Android 15. The on-board 64 GB storage is quite small, but there's a microSD card slot to expand the memory for another 1 terabyte. It records 1080p videos with both its 8 MP rear and 5 MP front-facing cameras.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ can also be great for binge-watching your favorite TV series, as it has quad stereo speakers, similar to the pricier Galaxy Tab models.

For $161, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a great starter option for light to modest usage. Are you buying it at its current rate? Let's hear your plans!