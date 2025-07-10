Hot topics

Amazon's Fire TV 4 is Cheapest for Prime Day, Up to $140 Off

Amazon Fire TV 4K 2024 deal
Prime Day is always the best time to pick up some smart TVs. Amazon has its Fire TV 4-Series on sale as part of the celebration, and right now, all models are down to their record low, with up to $140 in savings.

The smallest entry is the 43-inch Fire TV 4, which is down to $219 from $329 for a saving of $110 (33%). The wider 50-inch has the biggest reduction, dropping to its new best price of $259, or $140 (35%) less than its usual $399. Meanwhile, the largest 55-inch model is currently listed for $339 from $459.

Why Upgrade Your TV to the New Amazon Fire TV 4-Series (2024)?

The new Fire TV 4-Series was launched in November last year in three sizes. All of the variants come with notably thinner bezels, which improves immersive viewing and makes the TV aesthetically pleasing in your living room or bedroom. The new Fire TV 4 also keeps a wide array of ports, including multiple HDMI 2.0, a single HDMI 2.1 eARC, Ethernet, and USB, in addition to optical audio and a headphone jack.

A TV displaying 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' with a remote below. Popcorn in a bowl nearby.
Amazon's Fire TV 4-Series gets ultra-thin bezels compared to the 2021 version. / © Amazon

All Fire TV sizes feature an LED Panel with 4K UHD resolution and now support HDR10 and HLG for High Dynamic Range. The integrated stereo speakers are powerful enough with 16 watts total output. They run on the latest Fire OS with support for both Amazon's services and installing third-party streaming apps and games via Luna cloud gaming.

Amazon is giving them an upgraded Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced that enables more commands and smart features. For example, you can use the remote to ask for the current weather and display the forecast, manage smart home devices, or easily launch the content you want on the TV. You can also cast media from an Android or iPhone.

Are you looking to replace your current smart TV at home? What are your thoughts on the new Fire TV 4-Series? Share your plans in the comments.

