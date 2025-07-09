Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus with SP en
Prime Day continues to roll in, and we're seeing some of the best deals coming from Samsung. This includes the newly launched Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablet, which has dropped to its new lowest price at $429 for a huge $70 off from $499. This marks $20 lower than the previous low we saw last month.

The exclusive Prime deal applies to all colorways of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Gray, Silver, and Blue. And you're assured that the tablet is bundled with an S Pen and a 2-year US warranty.

Why Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE?

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE, launched recently as a successor to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, makes the wait worth it. This new Fan Edition Galaxy tablet gains notable improvements from its predecessor while keeping its key advantages.

The exterior retains the same thin and light metal design with a bright and sharp 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen. However, the big advantage here is the IP68 dust and water resistance, which is still a rare feature in many high-end tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with S Pen
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ can be paired with the official keyboard or case. / © Samsung

Samsung gave it a speedier Exynos 1580 chipset, which offers more than a 50% performance boost compared to the predecessor's chip. The new chip also integrates a more powerful Eclipse 540 GPU, which is touted to deliver flagship-level graphics capabilities in gaming and handling graphics-intensive loads. But for the average user, this makes everyday tasks smooth and stable.

A few new AI features were added to the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, including Best Face and Object Eraser, all enabled by the enhanced neural unit. There are also writing-based enhancements such as Handwriting Assist and Math Solver, which are useful for those who take notes or draw.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE also stands out in battery rating, lasting 20 hours between charges as per Samsung's rating. It's also worth mentioning the device charges fast, thanks to its 45 W charging speed.

Are you looking for a stylus-capable Android tablet for work or school purposes? What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE? Let us know in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

