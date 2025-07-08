Dreame's robot vacuums and mops are some of the most feature-packed household cleaners and dirt eliminators. So, if you're looking to acquire one to add to your arsenal, the Amazon Prime Day sale makes it an attractive event to finally invest.

The 4-day Amazon sale, which runs until July 11, has now brought the best-selling Dreame vacuums to their all-time lowest prices. We've listed our top picks across different tiers that would suit various types of households.

While you will need a Prime membership to take advantage of these deals, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial with no commitment.

Dreame X50 Ultra: Self-Washing Cleaner for $500 off (29%)

If you want the most capable all-in-one machine, the Dreame X50 Ultra comes with the latest features you can envision. It boasts an impressive suction rating of 20,000 Pa. Its mopping system covers edges and corners better than before, and it features an auto-wash and dry function. Additionally, it features larger wheels that are now retractable, allowing for easy climbing over door thresholds and covering more rooms between cleaning sessions.

It's also not cheap at its regular price. However, Prime members can save $500 on the Dreame X50 Ultra. This means you can buy it for $1,199*, down from $1,699.

Affiliate offer Dreame X50 Ultra

Dreame X40 Ultra Falls at $799 (47% off)

You can also pick up last year's Dreame X40 Ultra for a much bigger saving. While it has been surpassed by the X50 Ultra, the X40 Ultra remains a high-performing robot that also features integrated hot washing and drying capabilities within its station. Additionally, it features robotic arms for edge mopping and sweeping and utilizes an integrated camera for navigation and mapping.

The Prime Day sale has brought this smart cleaner down to $799*, which translates to a massive 47% reduction from the usual $1,499 price.

Affiliate offer Dreame X40 Ultra

Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Hits $474 (47% off)

Dreame's L10s Pro Ultra is one of the more affordable robot cleaners with hot washing capabilities in its automated dock from the brand. But beyond the self-cleaning function, it also performs more than decently in sucking out dust and debris from floors and rugs. There's an extendable mop arm as well to securely wipe edges.

Dreame's L10s Pro Ultra has robotic mop arms.. / © NextPit

Now, the 2025 Prime Day is bringing it to a new low of $474*, a sharp cut of $425 from $899.

Affiliate offer Dreame L10s Pro Ultra Heat

Dreame L10s Ultra at Half Its Price (49%)

The Dreame L10s Ultra drops the MopExtend feature but comes with a mop self-washing function and a dock that supports a water-refilling reservoir and up to 60 days of hands-free cleaning with auto-empty. It navigates intelligently with an AI-enabled navigation system and features automatic carpet detection, allowing it to adjust its power accordingly.

It's also much cheaper than the Pro model, and you can pick it up for $399*, which is half its original price of $799.

Affiliate offer Dreame L10s Ultra

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 for $254 (15%)

If you want to eliminate hair and dust from your floors without spending a fortune, the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 is one of our favorite entry-level machines. It features a strong suction of 6,000 Pa, complemented by a floating rubber brush that minimizes tangling and maintains efficient suction between cleanings. Although it is cheaper, it has the advantage of a larger dustbin in the dock, which can hold up to 90 days of dirt and debris.

The limited sale has it back to its record-low price at $254* from $399. This is a rare and sizeable saving valued at $45 (15%).

Affiliate offer Dreame D10 Plus

Which from Dreame's lineup are you looking to buy? Please share your plans with us in the comments.

This article is part of a cooperation between nextpit and Dreame. It has no impact whatsoever on the journalistic opinion of nextpit.