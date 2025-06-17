The Galaxy SmartTag 2 is an ideal accessory to pair with your devices if you're a Galaxy user heavily invested in Samsung's ecosystem. Right now, the Bluetooth/GPS tracker is down to $15 on Amazon. This is the cheapest the device has ever been at the retailer, slashing its price by 48%.

Keep in mind that the deal applies to the single-pack Galaxy SmartTag 2 in white, while the black variant is priced at $22, which is still discounted. If you want to tag multiple items, the four-pack is down to $77 from $99.

Why You Need the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) is Samsung's latest tracker, announced in 2023. It requires a Galaxy smartphone for setup, and its Ultra Wideband (UWB) connectivity requires a model capable of UWB.

Although it now features a pill shape, the tracker itself is lightweight and discreet, similar to the previous model. Additionally, it integrates a larger keyhole ring, providing a convenient way to quickly hook it onto keychains, pet collars, and other trinkets. The device also features a sturdier IP67 dust and water resistance rating, ensuring it would survive more than just water splashes.

The CR2032 battery tray features a rubber seal to keep the IP67 water resistance. The battery life of SmartTag 2 is rated for up to 700 days. / © nextpit

With UWB, it can locate devices more accurately, even down to sub-meter precision. This also enables enhanced visual cues like AR-guided navigation. However, you will need a compatible Galaxy smartphone to take advantage of this feature.

Beyond that, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 brings upgrades for all users, including a longer battery life that is rated for 500 days before you need to replace the cell. With the power saver mode, this stretches to 700 days, or almost two years, which is double that of the previous model. There's also a new "Lost Mode" that allows you to put your contact information on the tag so someone can contact you if they find your tracker.

Are you planning to secure your items with the Galaxy SmartTag 2? What do you think of its features? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.