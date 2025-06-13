Hot topics

Beats' Fantastic Studio Pro Plummet to Their Best Price, Save 51%

Beats Studio Pro 2023 best price deal
Apple's headphones are widely on sale today, including the Beats Studio Pro, which are cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Max. These over-ear noise-canceling headphones have returned to their record-low price of $169 from $349 at Amazon and Best Buy. This saves you a massive $180, or more than half the usual price.

Amazon has all four original colorways available with this deal: Black, Deep Brown, Navy Blue, and Sandstone. Best Buy, on the other hand, lists the Black & Gold finish in addition to these four options.

Who Are the Beats Studio Pro For?

The Studio Pro are aimed at those who want high-end-sounding wireless noise-canceling headphones without paying a premium. They even work with both iOS and Android ecosystems, offering wider compatibility. With the current offer, this makes them a solid recommendation.

The headphones feature a slightly sleeker profile and design than their predecessors. Plus, they are over-ear headphones, meaning the earcups fully cover the user's ears for better isolation. They also get better padding and cushions on the headband and inner earcups for improved comfort during extended listening sessions.

Beats Studio Pro (2023)
Apple's Beats Studio Pro (2023) features lossless audio via USB-C. / © Beats by Dr Dre

In terms of sound, the internals have been redesigned and integrate more optimized audio chips and microphones. The output is significantly cleaner, especially in higher frequencies, reducing distortion. The headphones also emphasize bass, though you can adjust the equalizer or select a different profile. We appreciate that they support lossless audio through a wired USB-C connection.

They feature adaptive ANC, which works effectively in blocking out conversations in cafes and street noises. Calls are clear, with excellent voice pickup. There's also a spatial audio that you can personalize, similar to the pricier AirPods Max.

The wearable boasts phenomenal battery life, lasting 40 hours on a single charge. Charging them is a breeze, with a 10-minute charge providing 4 hours of playback.

Are you considering picking up the Beats Studio Pro now that they are cheaper? Let us know your plans in the comments.

Best In-Ear ANC Headphones: Elevate Your Listening Experience

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

