CMF is Nothing's spin-off brand, offering more affordable alternatives, including headphones. Right now, some of their wireless earbuds are on sale, including the CMF Buds Pro 2, which are down to their record-low price of $47 from $69. The reduction translates to a saving of $22 (32%).

The deal applies to all color variants of the CMF Buds Pro 2, including the colorful and vibrant Blue and Orange. Likewise, you can pick them up in Black or White, and all options come with a matching finish on the earbuds and charging case, which is a rarity among most alternatives.

Why Buy Nothing's CMF Buds Pro 2?

Nothing's CMF Buds Pro 2 (review) are some of the budget ANC earbuds that were launched in July last year. More than just their price, they offer compatibility with both Android and iOS (iPhones) devices.

The earbuds themselves feature a familiar "hairdryer" form. However, they get their own unique touches, like an elliptical stem and colorful charging cases. We also appreciate that they are IP55 certified for dust and water resistance, beating even some pricier options. Plus, they are lightweight, and the ear tips provide a secure fit. They integrate touch-sensitive controls as well, which work most of the time.

CMF's Buds Pro 2 come with IP55 dust and water resistance and look funky. / © nextpit

Nothing integrated dual drivers in each bud: an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. They support high-resolution audio via the LDAC codec, and the audio output is clear, although bass and highs are prominent. The good thing is you can adjust the profile for a more balanced sound using the equalizer in the Nothing X app.

Despite their budget positioning, the CMF Buds Pro 2 have impressive noise-canceling capabilities. The Hybrid ANC is adjustable and proven to be effective in blocking low-frequency noises up to 50d B. There's also a transparency mode if you want to let some ambient noise in.

Between charges, the earbuds offer remarkable battery life, providing up to 11 hours without ANC or LDAC playback. If ANC is enabled, the result is about 6.5 hours. With the charging case, the total listening time is up to 43 hours. They can be charged quite fast, with the case recharging fully in just 70 minutes.

Which color of the CMF Buds Pro 2 are you planning to pick up? Let us know your answers and plans in the comments.