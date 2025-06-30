Hot topics

Pen-Ready Smartphone: Save $100 on Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2024)

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 deal
© Motorola
Jade Bryan

If you're in the market for a smartphone with stylus capabilities in a more affordable category, Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of the best options. The unlocked model in its 256 GB storage configuration is now on sale at Amazon, bringing it down to $299 from $399. This is a rare saving of $100 (25%).

The deal applies to the Caramel Latte (close to an ecru finish) and Scarlet Wave Red colors of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).

Why Buy the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)?

While there's already a newer 2025 version of the Moto G Stylus, last year's model is still a very solid stylus-capable mid-ranger, especially at this price. Plus, it's a clear choice for those who are planning to sketch and take notes while on the go.

It has a bright 6.7-inch OLED screen with Full HD resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. That's a decent setup for streaming, Browse, and as a digital canvas. It also has a semi-robust build with water-repellent protection, a plastic frame, and a unique eco-leather back panel. The stylus silo is integrated at the bottom and can be popped up with a satisfying bounce.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features an eco-leather back panel. / © Motorola

The device has a large 256 GB of onboard storage, plenty for storing media files and installing apps and games. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor that is efficient and offers smooth and snappy performance most of the time. There's a generous 8 GB of RAM to support seamless multitasking with multiple apps and browser tabs open.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) can shoot crisp photos and videos with its 50 MP main camera. It is coupled with a 13 MP ultrawide snapper and an impressive 32 MP front-facing camera. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity, lasting a full day on a single charge. There's quick charging at 30 W and a surprising 15 W wireless charging support.

Among the downsides of the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a shorter software update policy, with the device eligible for one major Android OS upgrade but only a few years of security patches.

Are you looking for a pen-ready smartphone without breaking the bank? What do you think of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)? We're interested to know your plans.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

