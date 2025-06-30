If you're in the market for a smartphone with stylus capabilities in a more affordable category, Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of the best options. The unlocked model in its 256 GB storage configuration is now on sale at Amazon, bringing it down to $299 from $399. This is a rare saving of $100 (25%).

The deal applies to the Caramel Latte (close to an ecru finish) and Scarlet Wave Red colors of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).

Affiliate offer Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Save $100 on the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at Amazon.

Why Buy the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)?

While there's already a newer 2025 version of the Moto G Stylus, last year's model is still a very solid stylus-capable mid-ranger, especially at this price. Plus, it's a clear choice for those who are planning to sketch and take notes while on the go.

It has a bright 6.7-inch OLED screen with Full HD resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. That's a decent setup for streaming, Browse, and as a digital canvas. It also has a semi-robust build with water-repellent protection, a plastic frame, and a unique eco-leather back panel. The stylus silo is integrated at the bottom and can be popped up with a satisfying bounce.

Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features an eco-leather back panel. / © Motorola

The device has a large 256 GB of onboard storage, plenty for storing media files and installing apps and games. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor that is efficient and offers smooth and snappy performance most of the time. There's a generous 8 GB of RAM to support seamless multitasking with multiple apps and browser tabs open.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) can shoot crisp photos and videos with its 50 MP main camera. It is coupled with a 13 MP ultrawide snapper and an impressive 32 MP front-facing camera. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity, lasting a full day on a single charge. There's quick charging at 30 W and a surprising 15 W wireless charging support.

Among the downsides of the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a shorter software update policy, with the device eligible for one major Android OS upgrade but only a few years of security patches.

Are you looking for a pen-ready smartphone without breaking the bank? What do you think of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)? We're interested to know your plans.