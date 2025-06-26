Hot topics

Apple's Slim MacBook Air M4 Returns to Its Lowest Price, Save $150

Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 Sky Blue Color
If you're looking for a light and portable laptop, now is the time to buy one. Most of Apple's MacBook laptops are on sale right now. Particularly, the latest MacBook Air M4 13-inch model is heavily discounted on Amazon and Best Buy. The former retailer has some colorways on sale for up to $150 off, while Best Buy has all base variants for $100 less.

Specifically, Amazon has the Midnight Black and Starlight MacBook Air M4 with 16 GB unified memory and 256 GB SSD storage dropped to $849 from its usual price of $999. This is the lowest price for both colorways.

Why Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4?

Apple introduced the MacBook Air M4 in March of this year, a year after the M3 version. Although a relatively short gap, the new MacBook Air is more than just a refresh, bringing several notable upgrades apart from the new M chipset.

For instance, the MacBook Air M4 (review) now supports connecting up to two external monitors without closing the lid, which is a significant upgrade for productivity. Similar to the MacBook Pro, it features a new 12 MP FaceTime camera that boasts Center Stage for automatic framing during video calls and conferences.

Apple MacBook Air displaying 'Speed of lightness.' with a sleek design on a wooden table.
Apple's M4 MacBook Air has the same Liquid Retina display as before but it now connects up to two monitors without closing the lid via the USB Thunderbolt ports. / © nextpit

Elsewhere, the new MacBook Air's M4 SoC offers plenty of power compared to previous chips. It's configured with a faster and more efficient processor and graphics unit, while the Neural Engine can handle AI processes better. While the performance difference might be subtle when compared to the M3, it should offer a noticeably more fluid and smoother experience compared to much earlier versions.

Despite the new speedy chipset, the MacBook Air M4 remains a lightweight and thin machine that can be easily stowed in bags or carried around. The Liquid Retina display is bright and offers accurate and crisp details. Its large trackpad is easily one of the best among laptops while the keyboard is fantastic to type on.

Battery life is also more than solid here, with 18-hour rating from Apple. Plus, you get convenient charging with the MagSafe port.

Do you plan to upgrade to a new MacBook? What do you think of the Apple MacBook Air M4 and its upgrades from the previous model? Tell us in the comments.

