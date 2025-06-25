While Amazon's Prime sale is still about two weeks away, there are now fantastic Apple iPad deals you can check out. This includes the latest iPad 11th gen, which is currently listed for the all-time low of $299, or $50 less than the usual.

The deal applies to the base Wi-Fi model, which features a larger 128 GB storage. But the real kicker here is you can choose from all colorways of the tablet, including the fancy Yellow and Pink. You can also go for the muted Silver or Blue if you like.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 11 (2025)

Why Buy the Apple iPad 11th Gen (2025)?

The iPad 11th gen was just launched in March of this year, so it's a fresh entry to the range. While it is considered a modest update to the iPad 10th gen we tested, it's more recommendable for those with an earlier iPad generation. Regardless, changes and improvements in the iPad 11th gen make it a worthy purchase for casual users or students as their first Apple tablet.

The tablet carries the sleek and modern design of its predecessor, so you get uniform bezels and flat, clean panels. It also retains the 12 MP FaceTime camera, which is a strategic position for most video calls. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display is minimally larger and offers more than decent brightness and sharpness.

We have a single 12 MP camera on the back of the iPad, which supports Smart HDR 4. / © NextPit

In addition, the 12 MP camera on the back adds Smart HDR 4 in photo mode. This should output clearer and more pleasing photos, including documents.

Internally, it has a newer Apple A16 chipset and larger 6 GB RAM that should handle multitasking and running demanding programs better. The chip offers plenty of power in the graphics department as well, making games stable at higher frame rates and resolutions. You can store more files and photos with the base model, as it features 128 GB of onboard storage.

Although it has a faster processor, more powerful graphics, and a neural engine, the battery life has not been affected, with the tablet rated for 10 hours in video playback by Apple. It also charges fast, thanks to the enhanced USB-C port.

Will the new iPad 11th gen fit your daily and work needs? Do you plan to buy it now that it has gone cheaper? Let us know in the comments.