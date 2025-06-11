Hot topics

A Watch Built to Last? Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra Now $250 Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung galaxy Watch Ultra Watch
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the most rugged and capable Android-based smartwatches today, but its premium price might be an obstacle. Fortunately, it receives frequent discounts, making it more reasonable. Right now, Amazon has the smartwatch back to $399, which is $250 cheaper than its usual price.

The deal includes two color options discounted to this price: Titanium Gray with an orange band and Titanium White with a white band. The Titanium Silver is also on sale, but for $449, which still saves you $200.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra For?

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) is aimed at those who want enhanced durability and a premium build. Specifically, the Ultra boasts a tougher titanium alloy chassis in a squircle design, in contrast to the aluminum build and round form of the standard Galaxy Watch. It also features a higher 10 ATM rating and is capable of supporting scuba diving.

There is also an extra button on the right side of the watch that would be useful for navigating on the watch when the screen is wet or underwater. The only notable downside of this is that it's quite bulkier and noticeably heavier.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra photodiodes in the BioActive sensor in detail
Samsung has enhanced the photodiodes and broadened the LED spectrum to include blue, yellow, violet, and ultraviolet. / © nextpit

However, you do get extra novelties with it, including a built-in speaker that supports siren mode. In addition, it has a larger battery capacity at 590 mAh, resulting in longer running time than the non-Ultra model.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra also features extensive fitness and health monitoring tools, including blood pressure level monitoring and ECG, in addition to continuous heart rate and SpO2. Samsung also gave it sleep apnea detection, AGEs index, and AI-powered insights. For fitness, users can now customize workouts by combining exercises and adjusting goals and routines.

Would you consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at this price? Share your plans with us in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing