The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the most rugged and capable Android-based smartwatches today, but its premium price might be an obstacle. Fortunately, it receives frequent discounts, making it more reasonable. Right now, Amazon has the smartwatch back to $399, which is $250 cheaper than its usual price.

The deal includes two color options discounted to this price: Titanium Gray with an orange band and Titanium White with a white band. The Titanium Silver is also on sale, but for $449, which still saves you $200.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra For?

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) is aimed at those who want enhanced durability and a premium build. Specifically, the Ultra boasts a tougher titanium alloy chassis in a squircle design, in contrast to the aluminum build and round form of the standard Galaxy Watch. It also features a higher 10 ATM rating and is capable of supporting scuba diving.

There is also an extra button on the right side of the watch that would be useful for navigating on the watch when the screen is wet or underwater. The only notable downside of this is that it's quite bulkier and noticeably heavier.

Samsung has enhanced the photodiodes and broadened the LED spectrum to include blue, yellow, violet, and ultraviolet. / © nextpit

However, you do get extra novelties with it, including a built-in speaker that supports siren mode. In addition, it has a larger battery capacity at 590 mAh, resulting in longer running time than the non-Ultra model.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra also features extensive fitness and health monitoring tools, including blood pressure level monitoring and ECG, in addition to continuous heart rate and SpO2. Samsung also gave it sleep apnea detection, AGEs index, and AI-powered insights. For fitness, users can now customize workouts by combining exercises and adjusting goals and routines.

Would you consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at this price? Share your plans with us in the comments.