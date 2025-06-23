Hot topics

Nothing's wireless earbuds are some of the best budget and most unique options, and right now, the Ear (a) are heavily on sale at Amazon. These ANC earbuds are listed at $79, which is 18% less ($30) than their usual price of $109. This is also the all-time low for these earbuds.

The deal applies to all three finishes of the Nothing Ear (a), including the Yellow, which has been the signature color of the company's earbuds range for years now. If you prefer the classic finishes, both Black and White options are also similarly discounted.

Why Buy the Nothing Ear (a)?

The Nothing Ear (a) were introduced last year and inherit the round and stem-based form factor of the original Nothing earbuds and the pricier Ear version. Their design is distinctive with transparent accents that have become iconic for the brand. They feature replaceable ear tips which help provide an extra secure fit in the ears. They're lightweight and comfortable to wear, even for extended listening times.

Nothing's Ear (a) are IP54 dust and water-resistant, similar to their charging case. This means they should withstand water splashes, making them suitable for outdoor runs in the rain. Plus, the buds can be controlled with gestures through squeezing the stems.

The Ear (a) earbuds feature large, dynamic 11mm drivers, resulting in powerful yet clean audio output with a profile that tends towards heavy bass. However, the Nothing app offers extensive controls and an equalizer to customize the sound to your preference. Furthermore, the Ear (a) support the high-resolution LDAC codec in addition to the usual AAC and SBC codecs. Plus, they are compatible with both iPhones and Android devices.

Regarding noise-canceling capabilities, the Ear (a) have impressive adaptive ANC despite their budget price. Their noise blocking outperforms the Ear (2), while the adaptive mode provides seamless adjustment to your environment.

The Nothing Ear (a) are lightweight, yet they pack a solid battery life, with the buds lasting up to 9.5 hours without ANC (5.5 hours with ANC enabled). The total running time is extended significantly, reaching over 42.5 hours of total listening time including the charging case.

What do you think of the Ear (a) at this price? Do you like its distinctive design? We want to hear your plans in the comments.

Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
