A smartwatch is a great tool for managing and improving your wellness. While there are a handful of recommendations, a Galaxy Watch is particularly a top option for Samsung users. Right now the Galaxy Watch 7 on sale, with Amazon discounting it by $100 (33%) and Best Buy by $80 (27%), bringing its down to $199 and $219, respectively.

At Amazon, you can pick it up in Cream or Green, while the Cream with Wine fabric strap is $20 higher. All these options apply to the 40 mm non-cellular variant.

Why Choose the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

If you're heavily invested in the Samsung ecosystem and looking for a smart wearable for general health management or for training, then the Galaxy Watch 7 (review) is a recommended option. However, if you're coming from the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 5, this is a modest refresh with the familiar circular design and bright, crisp AMOLED display.

Elsewhere, it offers a tougher build with an enhanced Armor Aluminum 2 chassis, while the smartwatch boasts 5 ATM waterproofing, IP68 certification, and MIL-STD-810H rating. For the first time, it also features dual-band GPS, offering more accurate location tracking and navigation when you're doing outdoor activities.

Close-up of the underside of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, showing sensors and details.
The BioActive sensor uses light signals to record various metrics. And it's more accurate than before! / © nextpit

The more interesting upgrades are under the hood. Firstly, the new BioActive sensor offers more accurate heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurements. You also get a new vital sleep apnea detection feature that looks for signs of illnesses associated with your sleep, while those more active can take advantage of custom workouts and HRV (Heart Rate Variability). Samsung also introduced an AI-powered Energy Score.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is powered by a faster and more efficient Exynos W1000 chipset. This silicon brings a leap in terms of processing performance, resulting in an optimized and snappier experience when launching apps or navigating on the watch.

Do you plan on getting fit starting this summer? What do you think of the Galaxy Watch 7 as your companion? We'd like to hear your thoughts.

