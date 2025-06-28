With summer almost in full swing, you can now add a robot cleaner to your cleaning arsenal. Right now, a few high-end options are on sale, including Yeedi's new M14 Plus, which has fallen to a new low of $799 from its launch price of $1,199. This translates to a saving valued at $400 (33%).

However, keep in mind that this is a limited sale for a certain number of units, available in White or Black colorway. Therefore, you need to act now to secure your savings.

Why You Need the Yeedi M14 Plus

The Yeedi M14 Plus only debuted last month, making it a fresh entry to the company's high-end range. While its premium price might be an obstacle, the current offer makes it a compelling option for those with large households or anyone wanting a capable all-in-one cleaner with self-washing capabilities.

Its exterior sports a more modern yet edgier design, with red and rose accents complementing the main finish. The robot can easily travel into most hard-to-reach areas like under desks and cabinets, thanks to its slimmer profile. It also excels at climbing over door thresholds and carpets with its large wheels. The revamped form allows it to better cover edges with up to 1 mm minimum clearance from walls.

Yeedi's M14 Plus robot vacuum and mop dock integrates hot wash and hot dryer. / © Yeedi

As for cleaning capabilities, it features a strong 18,000 Pa suction rating, one of the highest in its class. This means dirt and large debris are easily picked up from between tiles or parquets. There's an improved anti-tangle system for keeping the cleaning session efficient by clearing the brush from hair tangles.

The Yeedi M14 Plus is even more impressive at mopping. It has an upgraded roller mop system with stronger 4,000 Pa scrubbing power and faster spinning performance to effectively remove stains from floors.

The integrated navigation system has a night mode that brightens up the robot's path for enhanced obstacle detection and avoidance, including stains and cables. Yeedi also debuted a more intuitive and richer app for managing 3D floor maps and schedules.

It's worth mentioning the Yeedi M14 Plus has an all-in-one station that accommodates dynamic hot washing of mop pads along with hot air drying for truly hands-free cleaning. The dock also has an auto-water refill function, and the dust bag holds up to 90 days of dirt.

Are you looking for a robot vacuum and mop with these advantages? What are your thoughts on the Yeedi M14 Plus? We're interested to hear your plans.