If you're on the hunt for a Samsung Galaxy tablet with S Pen capabilities that won't make a dent in your pocket, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a solid option. Thankfully, a deal on Amazon has further slashed the base model's price by 23%, dropping it to an all-time low of $199, and it conveniently bundles with the active stylus.

The retailer has all three color variants of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite listed: Chiffon Pink, Mint, and Graphite Gray. The 128 GB configuration is also on sale, saving you $60 off its usual price of $329, bringing its price to $269.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for?

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a refresh of the 2022 model. It offers a newer and more efficient processor while largely retaining the previous internals and design. The new chip, Samsung's Exynos 1280, provides better power management for a longer battery life. Additionally, the processor delivers faster performance for a more stable operation.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) keeps the portrait form factor and sleek build, utilizing an aluminum chassis. The 10.4-inch LCD panel is decently sharp and bright. However, its major advantage is support for the S Pen, which comes included free with the tablet, saving you a good amount of money.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) with S Pen
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) features a faster Exynos 1280 processor over its predecessor. / © nextpit

There's also faster Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity onboard, and the tablet runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box, making it eligible for the Android 15 update via One UI 7. While not yet officially confirmed, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) should also be updated to One UI 8, which is Samsung's skinned version of Android 16.

Another key feature in the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is support for Samsung DeX, a feature usually reserved for flagship Galaxy tablets and smartphones. With DeX, you can transform the tablet's user interface into an expanded desktop workstation, allowing you to fit multiple windows and organize them freely.

Are you looking for a budget tablet with stylus support? What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at this price? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.

