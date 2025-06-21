Hot topics

Buy Apple's Tiny Mac Mini M4 for $110 Off and Ditch Your Bulky PC

apple mac mini nextpit review 1
If you're looking to upgrade your desktop or perhaps add a backup PC for your MacBook, now might be the best time to pick one up. Apple's Mac Mini with the latest M4 chipset is on sale at Amazon. Specifically, the M4 model with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage falls to $689 from its usual price of $799, translating to a $110 (14%) discount.

Note that this is a rare discount and the new best price for this variant, beating the previous record by $10.

Why Buy the Apple Mac Mini M4 (2024)?

Apple introduced the Mac Mini M4 (review) along with M4 Pro and Max options in late 2024. This new series is more than just a refresh to the previous Mac Mini M2 as it features a major overhaul in the Mac Mini line.

Primarily, the Mac Mini M4's design has been notably updated, resulting in a more compact machine. This makes it easy to position on your desk (or even under it) or transport when needed.

Close-up of the ports on the back of an Apple Mac Mini M4 (2024) including HDMI and power connections.
Apple's M4 Mac Mini features repositioned ports but add more for the Pro model. / © nextpit

In addition, the new design repositions a pair of USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports on the front for better accessibility. Plus, you get a rich array of interfaces including HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and additional Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. There's an enhanced display output as well, supporting up to 8K monitors.

Despite its much smaller volume, the M4 SoC delivers a significant performance leap in both processor and graphics. You get a total of 10 CPU cores, up from the M2's 8, while the GPU and neural engine offer a sizable power improvement in terms of handling graphics and machine learning tasks, respectively. The overall setup is more efficient and highly suitable for casual users, as well as those requiring heavier processing.

Do you think the Apple Mac Mini M4 is a compelling choice for your home setup? Let us know your plans in the comments.

 

