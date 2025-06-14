Fans looking to score some popular games this weekend are in luck, as several titles are now on sale at Walmart. We've highlighted top names, which include the highly-rated Star Wars Outlaws for Xbox, Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5, and Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch.

These games are perfect for those who want to fill their free weekends with adventures or for those who didn't have a chance to pick them up at launch.

Star Wars Outlaws Now $20 for Xbox

The biggest saving goes to Star Wars Outlaws, which drops to $20 from $69 for the physical copy of the game from the retailer, saving you 71%. You can arrange for shipping or pick it up at a Walmart branch. Plus, it comes with a 30-day return policy.

The AAA game was released in the fall last year and is an open-world action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft. It is set in the Star Wars universe between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. You'll be playing Kay Vess, a scoundrel accompanied by your companion, Nix. Plus, you'll be fighting with your blaster in high-action combat when on missions.

Star Wars Outlaws offers high-action combat game mechanics and space battles. / © Ubisoft

In addition, you can also navigate a vast galaxy using your ship and engage in dogfights in space, or cruise between cities in your world, and have a chase on a speedster.

Affiliate offer Star Wars Outlaws Xbox Save $49 on the Star Wars Outlaws for Xbox at Walmart.

Save on Spider-Man 2 DLC

The exclusive PS5 title Spider-Man 2 is now discounted at Walmart as well, currently listed for $46 from $69, reducing the price by 33%. This is for the downloadable or DLC standard version of the game. But if you want a much bigger saving, the Launch Edition hits $55, a massive $128 saving. This brings exclusive suits, skill points, and other bonuses.

Developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony, it immerses you in an action-adventure game set in an expanded New York City, which adds Brooklyn and Queens to the bustling and vibrant metropolis. The game features two switchable characters between Peter Parker and Miles Morales. This also introduces Kraven the Hunter as a major villain in addition to Venom and Lizard. Unique to the game mechanics are web wings and Venom-like symbiote powers when using Peter Parker.

Affiliate offer Spider-Man 2 Save $128 on the Spider-Man 2 Launch Edition at Walmart.

Hogwarts Legacy at $42 for Nintendo

Nintendo Switch users and Harry Potter fans are not left behind by this Walmart sale. Hogwarts Legacy for the original Nintendo Switch drops to $42 from $69. While not as big a saving compared to the other games, it's quite a rare discount for the title at the shop. Even better, Walmart offers free shipping when you order today.

Customize spells and potions in the Hogwarts Legacy game. / © Warner Bros.

The open-world game is set in the wizarding world, but the storyline takes place in the 1800s, over a century before Harry Potter arrives. You can explore Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the Forbidden Forest, as well as step into the Overland area. Players can customize their characters' appearance and abilities and choose from different houses. They can also learn different magic spells and create potions to help them in their adventure and battles against the dark forces.

Affiliate offer Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch Buy the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch at Walmart and save $17.

Are you looking to buy one of these games this weekend? Let us know your plans.