While robot cleaners primarily vacuum and mop, most can be bulky, making cleaning less efficient, especially for tight spaces like under furniture. Anker's Eufy C20 Omni is one of the slimmest robot vacuum options, and it's now down to a record-low price of $399 from $699 on Amazon.

This translates to a massive $300 (43%) off the usual price. However, keep in mind that the sale has been running for a week now, so you'll need to act fast if you want to secure these savings.

Affiliate offer Eufy C20 Omni Buy the Anker Eufy C20 Omni robot cleaner for the record-low at Amazon.

Why Buy the Anker Eufy C20 Omni Robovac?

The Eufy C20 Omni is an all-in-one robot cleaner that features a strong 7,000 Pa suction capacity and an anti-hair tangle brush system. It's also equipped with a powerful mopping system that uses fast-spinning dual mop heads and 6 N of downward pressure. There's a carpet detection feature to boost suction and automatically lift the mop to prevent carpets from getting wet.

Eufy's C20 Omni robot vacuum and mop has a base station capable of auto wash and auto dry. / © Eufy

Beyond these cleaning capabilities, Anker's Eufy C20 Omni can easily go under most cabinets and sofas, as it measures only 3.35 inches in height (with approximately 3.54 inches of clearance needed). It utilizes laser navigation to avoid obstacles and map out rooms and floors. You can also customize cleaning with different modes or create no-go zones. If you have a smart speaker at home, you can use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

It's worth mentioning that the Eufy C20 Omni is armed with a modern all-in-one station which integrates auto-wash and auto-dry functions for the mop pads, ensuring a truly hands-free cleaning experience. Meanwhile, the station's built-in bin can hold several weeks of dirt and debris. You wouldn't need to worry about charging either, as it is automated.

All these features sound like you'd be paying a grand, making the Anker Eufy C20 Omni a compelling choice for households that want high-end features without breaking the bank.

What do you think of these Eufy C20 Omni features? Do you think the robot vacuum is now worth it? Tell us your plans in the comments.