Great Sound, Even Cheaper Price: Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE Now 35% Off

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE are a cheaper alternative to the main Galaxy Buds series. If you've been on the fence about getting them before, now might be the best time to pick up a pair. These ANC earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping to $64 from $99, which is the second-best price.

This slashes the price by $35 (35%), a rare reduction for these earbuds. Both retailers list the White and Graphite finishes with the same discount.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE?

The Galaxy Buds FE (review) are the first wireless earbuds under Samsung's "Fan Edition" lineup. This means they are more affordable while retaining some core features from their pricier counterparts. Like other Galaxy devices, they are aimed at users heavily invested in Samsung's ecosystem, though they also offer compatibility with other Android smartphones, albeit with some dropped functionalities.

The in-ear headphones themselves come with a discreet design. However, they provide extra grip and better comfort thanks to the wing-like tips around the buds. You can detach these wings if you prefer a more compact fit. The buds support touch controls on their surface, although it's worth keeping in mind that they can only withstand splashes rather than full water immersion, due to their IPX2 certification.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE don't feature wireless charging, buy there is a fast charging support. / © nextpit

My colleague praised the noise-canceling capabilities of the Galaxy Buds FE, noting their ability to attenuate most background noises, even industrial sounds and conversations. They also sound great, with a balanced sound profile where bass is slightly emphasized. The good news is that you get extensive equalizer controls.

Despite their small size, battery life on the Galaxy Buds FE is more than average. The buds last up to 8 hours with ANC disabled (or 6 hours with ANC enabled) and offer about 30 hours of total listening time when combined with the charging case. They lack wireless charging, but refilling their battery is rather quick.

Do you prefer the compact form of the Galaxy Buds FE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

