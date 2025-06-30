Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has been available for a few days now, garnering headlines for its glowing reviews from fans and critics. However, it's also generating buzz for a different reason, with players reporting overheating issues on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles when playing the game.

The follow-up to Death Stranding has been a success so far. The game is having a great first weekend since debuting on Thursday, June 26th, but this isn't true for all players. Concerns began surfacing online on the first day related to the game affecting PlayStation 5 consoles, as first reported by Game Rant.

What Could Be the Cause of PlayStation 5 Overheating?

Some users have taken to Reddit and other social media platforms, reporting that their Sony consoles are producing excessive heat while playing the game. Players who have been impacted detailed that regular gameplay runs smoothly, but the fan starts to kick into high gear when they open the map and menus. This subsequently causes their PS5's fans to ramp up significantly. Notably, the fans slow down or stop spinning when the map screen is closed.

A user even shared a video demonstrating the same instance as described above.

There are also reports of overheating alerts appearing on their console when they leave the map open for minutes, forcing them to shut down the device and stop playing.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro Models Are Affected

While initially limited reports emerged on the first day, the number of concerns grew over the weekend as more players started to play. Furthermore, it appears that these issues affect both the standard PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, although the number of reports seems to be greater for the former, likely due to its larger user base.

Some believe this issue is related to the game engine used in Death Stranding 2, which may cause the frame rate to spike uncontrollably when the map is open, subsequently straining the PS5's chipset. This, in turn, causes the fan to activate to cool the console.

Kojima Productions, the developer of the game, has acknowledged the overheating issue and released a patch on the second day. However, many of those affected players said that the software update has not fixed the overheating problem.

Apart from limiting the map screen's open duration, there are no temporary workarounds yet, even with changing the graphic settings. However, with the issues gaining momentum, we can expect to hear from the production team about a concrete fix soon.

Have you started playing Death Stranding 2? Did you have a similar overheating experience? Share with us in the comments.