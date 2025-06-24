Hot topics

Bluetti's AC2A is a More Impressive Tiny Power Station for 40% Off

Bluetti AC2A tiny portable power station deal best price
© Bluetti
Jade Bryan

As the weather gets warmer and summer is in full swing, you might be planning outdoor trips or camping. A portable power station is a fantastic way to keep your gadgets and appliances powered up. And right now, you can pick up one of Bluetti's tiny solar generators, as the Bluetti AC2A has dropped to an all-time low of $138 from $219, slashing its price by $81 (37%).

You can also pair the Bluetti AC2A with a 100 W solar panel. While the panel usually costs $299, it is heavily discounted to $169 for a massive $130 saving (43%). The panel proves useful if you aim for frequent outdoor travels.

Why You Should Buy the Bluetti AC2A Portable Power Station

The Bluetti AC2A is one of the recommended small power stations, boasting the advantage of easy transport. The unit itself, which features a 204.8 Wh capacity, weighs only about 7.9 pounds (3.6 kg) and measures 9.8 × 6.2 × 6.9 inches. You can carry it with one hand using its sturdy handle.

With its rated battery capacity, it can fully charge your MacBook twice or power a slow cooker for 50 minutes. A critical feature included is a built-in UPS with a 20 ms switching speed, useful for backing up sensitive equipment during power fluctuations. It can accommodate multiple devices with two AC sockets, two USB-A ports, one 100W USB-C port, and a 12V/10A DC car outlet. Despite its small size, Bluetti integrated a legible and bright display.

Additionally, it utilizes LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells for a longer lifespan. The Bluetti AC2A can be turbocharged via the mains, refilling 100 percent of its battery in just 70 minutes (or 80% in 45 minutes). You can also charge it with solar panels (up to 200W input) or through your car or RV while on the road.

