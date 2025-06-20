Anker's power stations are becoming as popular as its accessories and power banks, thanks to their smart features and robust build. If you've been waiting to purchase one, now might be the best time to take action. Its popular and highly-rated Solix C1000 plunges back to $448 from $799, saving you $351 (44%).

This is the record-low price for the portable power station. We appreciate that this offer is available to everyone, not requiring an Amazon Prime membership. Therefore, you should act fast if you want to secure this discount.

Why Buy the Anker Solix C1000 for Your Trips?

The Anker Solix C1000 is one of the top-rated 1 kWh power stations on the market; one could say it's the equivalent of the iPhone in the energy segment. The device features an updated design while maintaining a more compact and sleek footprint. This makes it easy to transport the unit with one hand or stow it under a desk or in open cubbies.

It is rated with a 1056 Wh battery capacity, enough to charge a laptop or MacBook multiple times or run a projector for almost 24 hours. There are also multiple ports and interfaces to accommodate several appliances and gadgets simultaneously. You can find six AC sockets along with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a DC car socket.

Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts / © Anker

It charges fast and reliably, which is one of its advantages over alternatives. When connected to mains power, it fully charges from 0 to 100% in just 58 minutes. You can also use an optional solar panel to recharge it while on the go or as a balcony supply at home.

It uses an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cell for a longer lifespan, retaining 80% of its health after 3,000 charge cycles. This translates to being able to use the station for 10 years with the majority of its capacity near its peak, making it a good investment.

Are you looking to score the Anker Solix C1000 now that it has become more affordable? Don't hesitate to share your plans with us in the comments.