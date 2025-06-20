Hot topics

The iPhone of All Power Stations: Anker Solix C1000 Hits $350 Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Anker Solix C1000 best price power station
© Anker
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Anker's power stations are becoming as popular as its accessories and power banks, thanks to their smart features and robust build. If you've been waiting to purchase one, now might be the best time to take action. Its popular and highly-rated Solix C1000 plunges back to $448 from $799, saving you $351 (44%).

This is the record-low price for the portable power station. We appreciate that this offer is available to everyone, not requiring an Amazon Prime membership. Therefore, you should act fast if you want to secure this discount.

Why Buy the Anker Solix C1000 for Your Trips?

The Anker Solix C1000 is one of the top-rated 1 kWh power stations on the market; one could say it's the equivalent of the iPhone in the energy segment. The device features an updated design while maintaining a more compact and sleek footprint. This makes it easy to transport the unit with one hand or stow it under a desk or in open cubbies.

It is rated with a 1056 Wh battery capacity, enough to charge a laptop or MacBook multiple times or run a projector for almost 24 hours. There are also multiple ports and interfaces to accommodate several appliances and gadgets simultaneously. You can find six AC sockets along with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a DC car socket.

Anker Solix C1000 portable power station and solar generator
Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts / © Anker

It charges fast and reliably, which is one of its advantages over alternatives. When connected to mains power, it fully charges from 0 to 100% in just 58 minutes. You can also use an optional solar panel to recharge it while on the go or as a balcony supply at home.

It uses an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cell for a longer lifespan, retaining 80% of its health after 3,000 charge cycles. This translates to being able to use the station for 10 years with the majority of its capacity near its peak, making it a good investment.

Are you looking to score the Anker Solix C1000 now that it has become more affordable? Don't hesitate to share your plans with us in the comments.

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing