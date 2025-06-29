Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some of the best wireless ANC earbuds in the market. However, they cost quite a chunk of money compared to other alternatives. Thankfully, they are now part of an ongoing sale at Amazon and Best Buy that puts them back at $189 from $249, which is $5 shy of their record-low price.

This saves you $60 (24%) off on either the Graphite or White colorway of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, both of which are available at both retailers.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Save $60 (24%) when you order and buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro from Amazon and Best Buy.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Are Worth It

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) are Samsung's latest and greatest wireless earbuds to date, and they easily top our list for recommended Android-based in-ears. They arrived last year with a brand-new, modern design, adopting a stem-based form factor. Samsung also incorporated edgy blade LED lighting. If this isn't your taste, you can disable the feature.

The earbuds are lightweight and certified with IP57 dust and waterproofing. Each bud has responsive touch-sensitive controls. A rather unique touch is the transparent case lid, quickly giving you a hint if the earbuds are inside charging or not.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a new SSC UHQ high-res codec but requires a compatible Galaxy smartphone to work. / © nextpit

Both the sound and ANC are improved. The earbuds output cleaner and more precise audio than before, although there's still a hint of heavier bass and low frequency emphasis. However, we appreciate the extensive customizations you can do with the intuitive equalizer through the mobile app.

It's worth mentioning there's a custom high-res codec from Samsung in addition to the basic Bluetooth codecs. Spatial audio is also available if you want to immerse yourself.

Noise canceling is powered by AI and it's more effective than before. It works excellently even if you disable the AI enhancement and adjustment. Additionally, the transparency mode is natural.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature more than average listening time, lasting up to 7 hours without ANC (6 hours with ANC enabled), or about 30 hours total with the charging case. They charge fast via the case and feature wireless charging.

Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at this price? Which colorway are you thinking of picking up? We're interested to hear your plans in the comments.