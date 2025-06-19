Hot topics

Samsung's AI-Ready Galaxy A36 Just Got Insanely Affordable (13% Off)

If you're in the market for a mid-range Android smartphone with AI features, Samsung's Galaxy A models offer some great value. Priced under $400, the Galaxy A36 5G is a recommended option, and right now, it's on sale at Amazon for $349.

This translates to a $50 saving (13%) for the unlocked model with 128 GB of storage. While this isn't the absolute best price we've seen, it's still a significant discount considering the device was just launched a few months ago. The deal applies to the Black option, while the Lavender is limited to the 256 GB option at a normal rate.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G?

Samsung's Galaxy A36 5G (review) was launched in March (specifically March 2, 2025). While there's a usual year-long gap from its predecessor, it arrived with modest improvements, making it a worthy pick for those coming from an older device or a budget Galaxy smartphone.

For instance, the design has been updated, featuring a new camera module design at the back. This uses an elliptical island to accommodate the triple lens. While the sensors are unchanged, you can expect optimized photos and videos. As for the front, it features a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that is brighter than before, offering a marginally wider screen estate.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
Samsung's Galaxy A36 5G features a marginally wider and notably brighter AMOLED display. / © nextpit

Despite the increased screen size, the device is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. It also keeps the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on both the display and the back panel. The device can survive normal abuse, thanks to its IP67 dust and water resistance.

Internally, it runs on the newer and more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. This offers better power management for longer battery life in addition to supporting AI capabilities via Galaxy AI. Among the smart tools are AI Select and custom filters in the camera. Plus, there's a faster charging speed, fully topping up the phone's battery in just about an hour, thanks to its 45W rating.

The Galaxy A36 5G is also built for longer-term use with its extended software policy, pledging 6 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates despite booting on Android 15 (One UI 7) out of the box.

Do you think the Galaxy A36 5G is worth it at this price? Let us know your answers in the comments.

