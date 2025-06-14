Hot topics

Google's Bigger and Brighter Pixel Watch 3 Gets a Rare $50 Off

Google Pixel Watch 3 Close Up
While summer is yet to officially start, you may now begin planning for your outdoor workouts. A smartwatch is a useful companion for tracking your activities. If you're enmeshed in Android's ecosystem, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is one of the best options. Right now, the 45 mm model is discounted to $349 from $399, saving you $50.

This applies to the non-cellular Matte Black and Champagne Gold options, while the Silver colorway is slightly lower at $342 for a saving of $58 (14%). If you prefer a smaller case size, you can grab the 41 mm for $299, which is $50 off its regular price.

Why the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a Preferred Smartwatch for Many

There are very few Wear OS smartwatch options out there, but the Pixel Watch 3 is arguably the best you can buy for a pure Android experience. It's probably the best option if you're coming from the original Pixel Watch or a much older Galaxy Watch model.

It came onto the scene in the fall of last year (September 2024), making it a relatively fresh entry. It brings notable upgrades from the previous model, such as a brighter Actua AMOLED display that peaks at 2,000 nits. There are also thinner bezels and enhanced anti-scratch protection.

Google Pixel Watch 3 XL
Google's Pixel Watch 3 has a bigger display than the Pixel Watch 2 / © Google

Google has also offered it in two sizes, 41 mm (1.2-inch) and 45 mm (1.4-inch), suiting different types of wrists. Regardless of the size you pick, you get the same sleek and premium build. The smartwatch comes with IP68 dust and water resistance in addition to 5 ATM waterproofing.

The Pixel Watch 3 is as reliable as the Pixel Watch 2 in health and fitness tracking. But it debuts with features like advanced running metrics, custom workouts, and real-time guidance. It has continuous heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level, and ECG. Google also gave it a new lifesaving Loss of Pulse detection feature that taps on AI and a new sensor to detect loss of pulse.

The smartwatch has an improved battery life, lasting 24 hours with always-on display mode enabled and about 36 hours with power saver mode. It also features a faster charging speed.

What are your plans this summer? Are you looking to buy a new smartwatch? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.

