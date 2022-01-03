Sony's award winning TWS earbud is $30 off at Amazon

Looking to pair your smartphone with one of the best noise-canceling earphones in the market? Then check Amazon's deal for the Sony WF-1000XM4 . One of the best TWS earbuds in the market is currently $30 off the regular price.

TL;DR

Sony's 1000XM4 earphones are discounted at Amazon.

The deal is available for both the black and white models.

The 1000XM4 is the best TWS with active noise cancelling on the market.

The WF-1000XM4 is a compact version of the WH-1000XM4, one of the most awarded headphones on the market, especially for its active noise-canceling (ANC) feature. In fact, the earbuds pack the same ANC on a smaller scale, for easy transport.

Sony WF-1000XM4 (black)

Sony WF-1000XM4 (white)

Why choose the Sony WF-1000XM4

Just like the headphone model, Sony's flagship earbuds are considered to be the best in the market, with not only one of the best ANC implementations but also good battery life, lots of features and support for Sony's own high-definition audio codec LDAC.

Ben really liked the 1000XM4 / © NextPit

You can check our full review for the Sony WF-1000XM4 here, but I will just quote my colleague Benjamin, who reviewed the earphones:

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are the technological spearhead of in-ear headphones with ANC in 2021. The sound is fantastic, the ANC is frighteningly effective and the range of functions is something other manufacturers can learn from. I also found the design particularly appealing during my testing.

What do you think of this discount? Do you prefer earbuds or the bigger headphone models? Let us know in the comments below!