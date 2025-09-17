Hot topics

Google’s Pixel Phones Are Swelling Up—Is Your Phone Safe to Use?

Google Pixel 7 Pro battery fire bulge hazard problem
Jade Bryan
Google's Pixel phones are widely praised for their rich software support and reliable cameras. However, it's not accurate to say they come without compromises, especially when it comes to battery quality. Recently, frequent reports have surfaced about battery issues, particularly in older Pixel models, with some cases involving overheating and even fire. Now, a new wave of concern is rising around the Pixel 7 series.

Pixel 7 Devices Start to Get Swelling Batteries

On Google's support forums and Reddit, more Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners are sharing troubling experiences with their devices. Most of the issues center on battery swelling, which causes the display panel to detach and the back panel to bulge. Some of these cases date back to July and August, but reports appear to be increasing, with more surfacing in recent weeks.

One user showed that his Pixel 7 Pro’s front panel had already started separating from the frame. Another reported crack forming around the larger camera lens due to pressure from the bulging battery.

In another case, a user noted that the AMOLED panel began separating at the lower edge. According to the owner, the separation happened gradually over time until the display eventually popped out.

Two Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones shown from the side, highlighting their slim profiles.
Google Pixel 7 (Pro) owners report bulging batteries and detaching panels. / © Google Support/u/hrdcpy

Browsing these platforms reveals additional complaints about battery life anomalies. Some users say their Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro batteries have degraded significantly and now overheat during regular use.

The likely culprit is worn-out or heavily used battery packs. The Pixel 7 series launched nearly three years ago, so many devices have reached high charge cycles and show massively reduced battery health.

Fire and Explosion Risks for Users

The more serious concern is the physical swelling and bulging of batteries, which can pose safety risks, including fire or explosion. Among major Android brands, this issue appears to be more prominent with Google's Pixel devices than with competitors like Samsung or Xiaomi.

Pixel 7a owners may find this familiar. Earlier this year, Google extended a repair program for affected 7a users, offering free battery replacements that resolved the issue for many.

Is There a Fix for Pixel 7 Owners?

So far, fixes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been inconsistent and vary by case. Many users report that their devices are already out of warranty. Some have opted to pay for battery replacements themselves.

With growing concern, it may only be a matter of time before Google steps in with broader support, such as a dedicated repair program. However, it remains unclear how Google will handle devices with additional damage, like broken displays or warped back covers.

Beyond the Pixel 7, the Pixel 6a was also mired in battery-related hazards, including fire and explosion risks. Google responded with a repair program that offered free battery replacements to eligible users.

Whether Google has truly resolved these battery issues in newer models like the Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 is still uncertain. Many are hoping the company has adopted higher-quality battery components in recent releases.

Do you own a Pixel 7? How is your battery holding up? Share your experience with us.

Jade Bryan
