If you're on the fence about your first ultra-thin phone, especially a Samsung Galaxy model, now might be the best time to take the plunge. It appears there's a fantastic deal on Samsung's super slim and lightweight Galaxy S25 Edge right now. The unlocked smartphone is on sale at Amazon, returning to its lowest price yet at $699.

This is a substantial $400 discount, slashing more than a third off the usual price for the base model with 256 GB of storage. The retailer offers Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Silver colorways.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Save $400 when you buy Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge at Amazon.

What Makes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Impressive?

We were struck by the sheer thinness of Samsung's svelte Galaxy S25 Edge (review). The device is built on a titanium chassis that measures 5.8 mm (0.23 inches) thick, excluding the camera bump. It's also remarkably light, tipping the scales at 163 grams (5.75 oz), making it easy to handle with one hand even with a case on. Despite its svelte profile, it has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, similar to the standard Galaxy S25.

While it seems some features were scaled back to achieve the razor-thin profile, the Galaxy S25 Edge still comes with premium core components. This includes a phenomenal 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2,600 nits of brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses a custom Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which is tougher and more scratch resistant than the standard Victus 2 glass.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with thin and uniform bezel. The display integrates an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. / © nextpit / Ezequiel Exstein

When it comes to internals, the Galaxy S25 Edge is fitted with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. You can expect exceptionally smooth performance even during demanding tasks and graphics-intensive processes.

One notable omission is the telephoto lens—a reluctant casualty of the thin design. Still, the 200 MP main shooter is versatile, and paired with a 12 MP ultrawide sensor, it holds its own. The phone can record up to 8K video, a feather in its cap for content creators.

Battery life is often the Achilles heel of ultra-thin phones, but Samsung’s software optimization and efficient processor help the S25 Edge last a full day—blessedly on par with bulkier flagships. Charging is brisk, with 25-watt support refilling half the tank in just 30 minutes.

Would you consider buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at its current price? Do you think phones like these have real-world advantages? Tell us in the comments.