"Never-Before-Seen!" Amazon Launches New Service in the US

Amazon will soon be launching a new service in the USA. This is an entirely new service that is not just intended to make life easier for Prime customers. But there is competition. As Bloomberg reports, Amazon will also be offering its satellite internet "Project Kuiper" in this country at the beginning of 2026. This means that France / USA is one of the five launch markets. These are the USA, Canada, Germany, France, and the UK. This will be made possible by a growing fleet of satellites that Amazon is gradually placing in low Earth orbit. More than 200 satellites are expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

Launch with 200 Satellites, 3,200 Satellites Planned

The whole thing sounds like a copy of Starlink - and ultimately it is. After all, Amazon is also pursuing ambitious long-term plans: by the end of 2026, the company wants to supply up to 26 countries, reach the equator in 2027, and be present in up to 100 countries with over 3,200 satellites by 2028. The aim is to establish a global network that provides both households and businesses with high-speed internet. So far, only Starlink offers this in this form, enabling fast Internet in places where fiber optics or mobile communications have not yet arrived.

Amazon is even using the services of its competitors for the construction: some of the launches to date have been carried out using rockets from SpaceX, the operator of Starlink. Four more rocket launches are also planned for this year, including the new European Ariane 6. 400 Mbit/s is expected for customers. Technically, Amazon Kuiper does not want to shy away from direct comparison with Starlink. While users can expect download speeds of up to 400 Mbit/s in everyday life - a level that Starlink also offers - tests have already shown that more than 1 Gbit/s can be achieved.

Kuiper is therefore positioning itself as a serious alternative for regions without a reliable broadband connection. However, nothing is yet known about prices. However, Amazon is known for gaining market share primarily through cut-throat competition. This, in turn, would mean undercutting Starlink. Starlink is already on the market with competitive prices.