Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal: This $170 discount is a big reason to buy a foldable

Samsung is making it easier for everyone to own a foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 that was launched in August is already on a big discount during this Singles Day. Amazon is offering attractive deals with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 , which is down to $829 from $999. This is a huge savings of $170 right off the bat.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is back to a crazy low at $829 during this Singles Day.

The Amazon deal is a rare deal with $170 savings for the 128GB model.

The 256GB configuration is also cheaper today.

Singles Day may not be popular as Black Friday in the US and other regions outside Asia. But Samsung is generous enough to extend the Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal stateside. All colors and storage variants of the folding device are cheaper today. The black gets the biggest price slashed or 17 percent off for the 128GB and 256GB configurations.

Why Samsung's foldable smartphones are a big hit

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features the same compact clamshell form as its predecessor since most of the improvements were focused on internal hardware. When folded, you get to see the 1.9-inch secondary screen while the main is unchanged at 6.7-inch wide. Samsung also made the hinge thinner, resulting in a better folding mechanism.

Similarly, Samsung has kept the proven dual 12 MP shooters with wide and ultrawide optics. At the same time, there is also an effective 10 MP selfie inside which users can benefit from when shooting with Flex mode. Lastly, all cameras can record 4K videos too.

You can use the main camera for selfies at any time. / © NextPit

A lot has changed under the hood. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now powered by an efficient and powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 coupled with a larger battery capacity. As regards real-world usage, the premium foldable promises longer battery life compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

With a refined proven clamshell design, drastically faster processor, and better battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at this low price makes a worth-it buy for those willing to jump on the foldable bandwagon.

Do you think this Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal excites you to experience a foldable smartphone? And let us know if you want to see more offers like this.