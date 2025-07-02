The July 4th and Amazon Prime Day sales are about to roll in, but we're already seeing fantastic deals on Apple's tablets . For instance, the latest iPad Mini 7 with the AI-ready chipset is discounted by $100 (20%) over on Amazon and Best Buy. This means you can get the base model for $399 from $499.

Both retailers have all colorways and other configurations of the iPad Mini 7 covered by the sale, with a uniform $100 discount.

Why You Should Buy the Apple iPad Mini 7 (2024)

If you're gunning for a compact tablet that you can easily transport or manage with one hand during tasks, the iPad Mini is definitely on top of the recommendations for Apple tablets. The 7th generation iPad Mini (review), which was launched last year, is even more enticing at its current price.

It has a familiar sleek and modern design, similar to the iPad Mini 6, but what sets it apart is an optimized 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The panel eliminates the prominent "jelly scroll" effect found in its predecessor and now works with the Apple Pencil Pro in addition to the regular Apple Pencil USB-C.

The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation but it is now compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © nextpit

You get the same reliable cameras in the small Apple tablet, although the main camera at the back offers better processing with Smart HDR 4. The USB-C port also appears to be similar, but it now supports a faster data transfer rate of up to 10 Gbps.

The more notable upgrades are found under the hood. The iPad Mini 7 is fitted with the A17 Pro chipset, which is noticeably snappier and more efficient than before. It also enables Apple Intelligence, so you can use the numerous AI features in the tablet, including image generation and writing tools. Additionally, the latest iPad Mini 7 ships with faster Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Are you waiting for the Prime Day sale, or are you picking up Apple's iPad Mini 7 today? Share with us your plans.