If you're in the market for an affordable 5G smartphone , then there's no better time for shopping than today. Ahead of Prime Day, Samsung's latest Galaxy A16 5G is on sale at Amazon for $25 (13%) off, reducing its price down to $174, which is the best price for the variant.

The retailer has the unlocked base version with 4/128 GB memory discounted, which includes the Blue Black and Light Gray. It's a US version so it should work with all carriers in the States.

Who's the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G for?

The Galaxy A16 5G (review) is a budget mid-range entry, which is recommended for casual users or those looking for a secondary daily driver. It was launched at the end of 2024 as a modest but meaningful upgrade to the Galaxy A15 5G.

For starters, it has a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display for extra screen estate without adding a heft or making the device bulkier. It retains the waterfall notch, 800 nits peak brightness, and 90 Hz refresh rate in the panel. What's new here is the IP54 dust and water resistance certification, meaning it can better withstand water splashes and a trip to the beach.

Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G has a marginally wider 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. / © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks

The device is powered by a speedier Exynos 1330 chipset, which incorporates eight-core processor that has a higher clock speed. You can also rely it for gaming, thanks to the improved GPU. The storage starts at 128 GB and can be expanded via microSD card. The 5,000 mAh battery is unchanged, but you get a solid running time that can last up to 2 days with modest use.

The 50 MP main camera at the back takes great photos with pleasing details and colors for most of the day scenarios. While the 5 MP ultrawide snapper is not impressive, it is more than sufficient for taking landscape shots. It boots on Android 14 OS, but already scheduled to be upgraded to Android 15 via One UI 7.

Do you think the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is now worth it? Tell us in the comments.