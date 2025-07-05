Hot topics

Apple's AirPods 4 with ANC are On Their Lowest Price for This Year

Apple users who are in need of an upgrade to a new set of AirPods wouldn't need to wait for Prime Day to shop. Right now, the latest AirPods 4 with ANC capabilities are back to $148 from $179, which is their second-best price and a saving of $31 (17%) at Amazon.

This is the second-best price for the standard Apple wireless earbuds, or $10 shy of the record low from last year. However, it's the lowest for this year, making it considerably an attractive offer.

Why We Like the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC

The AirPods 4 (review) were launched at the end of last year, introducing a new ANC model with an extra $50 price difference compared to the non-ANC version. Regardless, the addition of noise cancellation is a massive upgrade if you desire a quieter listening session, especially since the AirPods feature an open-design, which inherently offers poor passive noise isolation.

Apple AirPods 4 with ANC
Apple's AirPods 4 come with open-ear design similar to the predecessors. / © nextpit

Apple's new generation AirPods are mostly unchanged externally, retaining their familiar "hair dryer" form. However, there are a few subtle tweaks in the positioning of air vents to better relieve pressure, leading to improved sound. The earbuds are lightweight and feel comfortable in the ears even during long listening sessions, all while maintaining a secure fit. You can control them through touch and head orientation, although volume adjustment is only available via the app.

With the right settings, the AirPods 4 provide clear sound and a balanced profile. The bass is somewhat less prominent, but you can boost it with an equalizer tweak to better suit your preferences. We appreciate that the ANC performs well in noise suppression, and it's even adaptive, similar to the volume control.

The added ANC has minimally impacted the battery life of the AirPods 4. You still get a modest 4 hours of runtime with ANC enabled and 5 hours without the feature. You can extend this up to 30 hours in total with the charging case. Charging is fast, either via USB-C or wirelessly via Qi.

Are you looking to snag the AirPods 4 at this rate? Or are you waiting for the Prime Day sale? Share with us your plans in the comments.

