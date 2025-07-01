Buying games at their launch can be pricey. So, if you're like me and wait for games to go cheaper before buying and playing them, then you can finally plunge in. Steam has started its Summer Sale, and there are reasons to be merry, as many popular and even recently released titles for PC are on sale. We've rounded up the best picks in this list.

The Steam Summer Sale officially began last Friday and will run until July 10 at 10:00 AM PT. So, depending on your location, you have just over a week to grab these games. If you don't have time to play them right away, you can just purchase and add them to your growing library (or backlog) of games permanently.

This list includes games with massive discounts, as well as highlights for popular AAA titles that are both recent and established.

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the AAA titles included in the sale. It's currently 20% off, dropping it to $47.99, while the Deluxe Edition is at $55.99. It's the biggest reduction we've seen since it was launched last year.

Considered the first AAA game from China, it was praised by critics and players for its rich visuals and raging action. It's a single-player action RPG with a mythological theme inspired by the classic 16th-century novel Journey to the West. You will play as the Destined One, who possesses powers reminiscent of the Monkey King, and battle mythic and celestial bosses.

The Black Myth: Wukong gameplay includes fighting mythical and celestial creatures. / © Game Science

Cyberpunk 2077

While Cyberpunk 2077 has been discounted numerous times since its launch at the end of 2020, the current Steam sale has brought its price to its lowest point yet at $20.99, or 65% off its usual price.

Cyberpunk 2077 was developed by CD Projekt Red and was a massive success. It's a first-person action RPG set in the sprawling dystopian metropolis of Night City within a cyberpunk universe. You will play as V, a mercenary who acquires a biochip of an infamous rebellious character, while the game combines open-world exploration with flexible combat styles.

Silent Hill 2

One of the newer releases on sale is the remake of Silent Hill 2. It was shipped last year, but we're already seeing a hefty discount on Steam. Currently, it's back to $41.99, which is a record low for the title.

For fans who played Silent Hill 1 and Silent Hill 2 and haven't played the horror adventure remake yet, the current offer is a steal. It preserves the original gameplay and storyline but comes with enhanced and modernized visuals, controls, and audio.

Silent Hill 2 (2024) is a remake of the original and classic Silent Hill 2 game. / © Konami

Resident Evil 4

Another popular horror game part of the sale is Resident Evil 4 from Capcom. The sale has slashed its price by 50%, bringing it to just $19.99.

It made its debut back in 2023 as a remake of the classic original and has won glowing reviews that put the title back into the spotlight. The horror survival third-person shooter game is set six years after the disaster in Raccoon City, where you will play as Leon S. Kennedy and are tasked with rescuing the president's daughter from a secluded village in Europe.

The remake retains the core gameplay but introduces improved and modernized graphics with expanded story elements, new mechanics like parrying with a knife, and refined controls.

Atomfall

Fans of the Fallout series can also check out Atomfall. It was released in March of this year, and my colleague had the opportunity to test it. Now, we're seeing a hefty discount on it on Steam, where it's currently down by 20%, bringing its price to $39.99.

Inspired by Fallout, Atomfall is a survival-action game set in Northern England five years after a nuclear disaster. It offers a first-person perspective, resource crafting, and a survival system.

Dead Space

The limited Steam sale also includes the highly-rated Dead Space remake that debuted in 2023. It's currently 80% off, meaning you can pick it up for an all-time low of $11.99.

The 2023 Dead Space is not just a remake with appealing graphics and sound; it has also gained vital changes and upgrades, such as an expanded storyline, added side missions, and redesigned controls. These make it a fan-favorite sci-fi horror survival game.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the freshest releases that is part of the Steam sale. The platform currently lists it for $44.99, which is 10% off the launch price. While that's not a massive saving, it's still quite a steal considering the popularity of the game.

The game itself is a turn-based combat RPG from the French developer, Sandfall Interactive. It is set in a dark fantasy world during the period of La Belle Époque, with a main storyline about an antagonist who yearly paints a number, causing all humans of that age to vanish. It incorporates quick-time events and timed actions, and you manage up to six unique characters.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based single-player action RPG game. / © Sandfall Interactive

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Another big deal is for Death Stranding Director's Cut, which is down to $15.99 following a 60% cut. It's also the best price for the title.

The game builds on the original 2019 Death Stranding by bringing expanded gameplay systems as well as enhanced combat and passages. It also adds new missions, weapons, and vehicles. You'll return as Sam Porter Bridges, tasked with reconnecting America after the Death Stranding event.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

If you're looking to reminisce about the iconic Indiana Jones movies, a new game, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, based on the franchise, debuted just last December. And surprisingly, it is discounted on Steam right now. You can grab it for $55.99, or 20% off its usual price.

It's a first-person action-adventure RPG game that offers a combination of exploration, puzzles, and stealth mechanics. It also highlights whip-based traversal as the main combat mode.

Which of these games do you plan on adding to your library? Do you have other suggestions we didn't cover? Share with us in the comments.