While we wait for the public iOS 26 Beta to arrive later this month, Apple has now rolled out the third developer beta to testers. The update brings a few notable changes to the surface, but it continues to tweak the Liquid Glass UI and introduce new optimizations following user feedback.

iOS 26 introduced some of the biggest UI redesigns through its Liquid Glass design. This adopts transparency throughout different elements, mirroring a glass-like view. However, not all feedback regarding the system design has been entirely positive, with complaints mainly highlighting the very translucent effect that reduces the readability.

iOS 26 Beta 3 Nerfs Liquid Glass and Adds a Speed Boost

Apple seemed to have listened to users and had already added more frost and blur in Beta 2. With Beta 3, the iPhone maker continued to reduce the translucent effect, which now noticeably appears more frosted and with a less prominent glow on the edges compared to the previous update. The muted effect is seen in many elements, including navigational keys and shortcuts.

The iOS 26 Beta 2 (left side) shows a prominent glowing effect around the elements compared to a frost-like effect in iOS 26 Beta 3 (right). / © nextpit

One highlighted complaint with iOS 26 Beta was its sluggishness in some sections. It appears that Apple has also addressed this with iOS 26 Beta 3. Testers have noticed that launching apps and jumping between them feels more fluid than in Beta 1 or 2, although you might need to observe closely to feel the difference.

More Colors for the Default iOS 26 Wallpaper

Other changes in Beta 3 also include a new shortcut button to quickly add ingredients from food recipes in the News app to your notes' shopping list. Furthermore, Apple has added new styles or hues to the default iOS 26 wallpaper. Users can choose from Shadow, Sky, Halo, and Dusk color options. These wallpapers also adapt to the light and dark theme modes on the iPhone.

iOS 26 Developer Beta 3 adds new styles to the default wallpaper. / © nextpit

Apart from the July availability window, there's still no definite release date for the public iOS 26 Beta. However, eager public testers can expect that the first Public Beta 1 could be based on the current Developer Beta 3 version.

Based on the usual cadence, the final iOS 26 should be shipped in the fall, aligning with the iPhone 17 launch.

Which Liquid Glass version do you like? Do you prefer the more frosty or the more transparent? Tell us in the comments.