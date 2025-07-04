If you're in the market for a budget or mid-range Android tablet for everyday tasks like note-taking and drawing, browsing, or binge-watching your favorite series, there are now fantastic offers ahead of Prime Day. For instance, Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which is bundled with an S Pen, is on sale for $449 at Amazon and Best Buy.

This translates to a saving of $50 and puts the 128 GB storage model at its record-low price. The 256 GB configuration is similarly discounted for $519 from $569. Plus, the deal applies to all colorways: Gray, Blue, and Silver.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE returns to its record-low price and available in all colorways and configurations at Amazon.

Why we like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE is one of our best mid-range tablet picks, especially in the category with stylus compatibility. It features a sharp and bright 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1440 × 2304 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The panel is a fantastic canvas for sketching and drawing your ideas on. Beyond that, it boasts AI features including handwriting assist and a useful math solver for students.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Plus) was launched in new colorways and still bundles the S Pen. / © Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE has an aluminum chassis that keeps it slim and lightweight. It also features a modern design and now allows the S Pen to be magnetically attached to the back panel. More importantly, the tablet stands out for its rugged build, which is IP68 rated. This means it can withstand getting soaked or a quick dip in the pool.

Inside the device is a new, efficient Exynos 1580 processor, delivering uplifted performance in processer and graphics. In addition, the chip offers power management for an improved battery life. The base RAM has also increased, making multitasking and apps launching smoother. It's also worth mentioning that there's faster Wi-Fi 6E and a larger 13 MP main camera.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE feels like a worthy refresh overall. Would you consider upgrading to one? Let us hear your plans.