If you're looking for an Android smartwatch that will last for years and has the most advanced features yet, Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the best option right now. Ahead of the July 4th Independence Day sale, it's back to $399 from $649, which is near its all-time low price.

This means you get to save a massive $250 or 39% off the usual price with this offer. Keep in mind that the deal applies to the Titanium White and Titanium Gray with an orange band. Remember, all of the Ultra model variants are already LTE-capable.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Save $250 on select colorways of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at Amazon.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra?

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) is aimed at Android users who prefer an extra rugged smartwatch, courtesy of a titanium chassis, and with a long battery life. This comes in exchange for a bulkier build. So, if that's a trade-off you can accept, the price reduction makes the Galaxy Watch Ultra an even more enticing purchase or upgrade.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra stands out from the standard model with a brighter 1.5-inch AMOLED display. Plus, it incorporates an extra side button and a siren mode that is helpful in emergency cases, such as when you're hiking. There's also a deeper 10 ATM waterproofing rating to support scuba diving mode.

Another key advantage of the Ultra is a battery life that is rated to last multiple days compared to a day or two in the non-Ultra models. You can also extend this with the power saver mode. A minor complaint we have is that the wireless charging only works using the custom puck that comes with it.

In terms of tracking, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers extensive monitoring tools like blood pressure level and ECG. There are also new tools added via the One UI Watch update, such as sleep apnea detection and custom workout modes.

Are you looking to buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra as your first smartwatch, or are you upgrading? We want to hear your answers in the comments.