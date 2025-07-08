At nextpit, we curate a selection of complimentary apps for Android and iPhone users every week, allowing you to discover exciting new tools at no cost. Although these applications typically come with a price tag, you can take advantage of this limited-time offer, so don’t delay!

This curated list differs from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” where we provide in-depth analysis and reviews. Here, we simply shine a light on these apps because they’re available for free right now! However, we can't guarantee how long these fantastic deals will remain active in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. For that reason, it’s wise to download them promptly. Just remember to keep an eye out for ads, in-app purchases, and any potential subscription pitfalls.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Unit Converter Pro ( $0.99 ): Need an app to convert units on the fly? This app will definitely help.

): Need an app to convert units on the fly? This app will definitely help. Fake Screen Call ( $0.99 ): Want to simulate a fake phone call to get out of a tight social spot? Use this app to do so!

): Want to simulate a fake phone call to get out of a tight social spot? Use this app to do so! Water Reflection Photo Effects ( $0.99 ): Spruce up your photos with this photo-editing app.

): Spruce up your photos with this photo-editing app. Stabilize Video ( $2.99 ): Maybe your video shoots can be better as this app uses software to reduce all jitters.

): Maybe your video shoots can be better as this app uses software to reduce all jitters. Compress Video ( $2.99 ): Want to send videos over to family and friends but avoid doing so due to the huge size? This app will certainly help.

Free Android Games

Sky Wings VIP ( $4.99 ): Here's a shoot 'em up that will test your reflexes as you shoot down wave after wave of enemies.

): Here's a shoot 'em up that will test your reflexes as you shoot down wave after wave of enemies. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Capture monsters, train them, and send them out to fight! Sounds like a familiar formula, right?

): Capture monsters, train them, and send them out to fight! Sounds like a familiar formula, right? Empire Defender Offline Games ( $0.99 ): A tower defense game that is set in a medieval fantasy setting.

): A tower defense game that is set in a medieval fantasy setting. Healing Wood Block Puzzle ( $0.99 ): There is something therapeutic about this game as you solve puzzles involving wooden blocks.

): There is something therapeutic about this game as you solve puzzles involving wooden blocks. Stickman Master Premium ( $1.99 ): A side-scrolling action game that sees you defeat larger-than-life bosses with your arsenal of moves.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Weather+ ( $0.99 ): It is always advisable to wear the right clothes to match the weather outside, so why not know what's coming beforehand?

): It is always advisable to wear the right clothes to match the weather outside, so why not know what's coming beforehand? Loop It ( $2.99 ): Make beats on the fly simply by tapping on the various squares.

): Make beats on the fly simply by tapping on the various squares. Pros n Cons ( $2.99 ): If you find it hard to make a decision, maybe this app that lists down pros and cons might help nudge you to do so.

): If you find it hard to make a decision, maybe this app that lists down pros and cons might help nudge you to do so. Telepromptme Script Scroller ( $19.99 ): Want to read from a script for a recording without looking like you're doing so? This app will certainly help you out.

): Want to read from a script for a recording without looking like you're doing so? This app will certainly help you out. Luwi ( $2.99 ): An AI-powered tool to help you learn languages in a fun way.

Free iPhone games

Jumpy Horse ( $0.99 ): Ever fancied yourself as an equestrian aficionado? With this game, you can live out your dream!

): Ever fancied yourself as an equestrian aficionado? With this game, you can live out your dream! Mathogen ( $4.99 ): A math game to help your little ones pick up math in a fun manner.

): A math game to help your little ones pick up math in a fun manner. Eastern Market Murder ( $2.99 ): Think you have what it takes to solve a mystery murder? This game will require you to be at your best.

): Think you have what it takes to solve a mystery murder? This game will require you to be at your best. Wavecade ( $2.99 ): Relive your rebellious youth when Space Invaders was all the rage in this modern shooter with retro-inspired graphics.

): Relive your rebellious youth when Space Invaders was all the rage in this modern shooter with retro-inspired graphics. Pocket Skate ( $3.99 ): Fancy a spot of finger skating on your smartphone? Never worry about scraping your knees with this skating game!

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 16

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-paced realm of mobile apps, many businesses employ clever strategies to access your personal data. But don’t fret, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable information. A vital first step is to be discerning about the permissions you allow for the apps you choose to install.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? What justification could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By scrutinizing the permissions you grant, you can effectively guard your personal information against unauthorized access.

Explore the extensive selection of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring that your data remains safe and sound.

With that, we've come to the end of the list — for now. Do check out the Top 5 Apps of the Week story later this week!