If you're searching for a rugged Android smartwatch , now is the perfect time to act. Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra with built-in LTE connectivity is currently on sale on Amazon, with prices starting as low as $424. For example, the Titanium Gray model with an orange wristband is 35% off, offering a $225 discount from its usual price.

Other models are also available at discounted rates, including the Titanium Silver, now priced at $440 (32% off), and the Titanium White, retailing for $434 (33% off). All these options come with Samsung's official 1-year US warranty, providing added peace of mind for buyers.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Utlra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (review), launched in July last year, is Samsung's first smartwatch designed with enhanced toughness and advanced features. It features a titanium chassis, which is significantly more durable than the aluminum used in the standard model.

This robust build makes it well-suited for demanding activities such as light high-speed sports and snorkeling, supported by its 10 ATM waterproof rating and MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is built on a titanium chassis and has 10ATM waterproofing. / © nextpit

In terms of design, the Galaxy Watch Ultra stands out with its unique aesthetic, a larger 1.5-inch AMOLED display, and an extra physical button that adds to its usability. Key features include a built-in siren and dual-band GPS, which offer improved safety and more accurate tracking of routes and pace during outdoor activities. For athletes and adventurers, the watch also supports marathon and triathlon tracking, catering specifically to those with an active lifestyle.

Powered by the efficient Exynos W1000 SoC, the Galaxy Watch Ultra delivers faster performance and enables new AI-powered features. These include sleep apnea detection, energy scoring, the AGE index, and smart replies for messaging apps. The watch also offers enhanced personalization, allowing users to customize workout results to their specific needs.

Additionally, the battery life is exceptional, lasting up to 100 hours when power saver mode is enabled.

Do you think the Galaxy Watch Ultra's features align with your active lifestyle?