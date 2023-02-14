Tech & Community
Samsung is activating Galaxy Watch 5's skin temperature in Cycle Tracking

Authored by: Jade Bryan
One of the major upgrades that arrived with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro was skin temperature measurement based on the new infrared sensor. Since the smartwatches were introduced, Samsung has not been able to utilize the sensor. The Koreans are now putting it into an actual use through the advanced temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking.

Samsung announces it has partnered with Natural Cycles in launching the advanced cycle tracking that will tap the potentials of the infrared temperature sensor in the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro (review). This is enabled through Natural Cycles' fertility technology and integrated with the Cycle Tracking app.

Accurate body temperature reading on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

According to Samsung, the sensor on Samsung's smartwatches will accurately determine the body temperature and menstrual cycle of the user. Furthermore, Samsung added that the infrared sensor is said to provide more accurate temperature readings and won't be affected by external temperature.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review
The BioActive sensor at the bottom of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro measures all kinds of body data . / © NextPit

Samsung is planned to release the feature to Galaxy Watch 5 duo via Samsung Health app in the second quarter of this year. At the start, it will be available in 32 countries, mainly covering Europe, the US, the UK, and South Korea.

Samsung is fixing the raise-to-wake gesture on Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5

In addition to the unveiling of advanced cycle tracking, Samsung has also started rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series. Evidently, the update is fixing the raise-to-wake gesture that has been bugged for most users. At the same time, the new firmware is intended to improve the overall stability and performance of these watches.

What are your thoughts on infrared temperature sensors? Do you think it is a vital component that manufacturers should add to smartwatches?

Source: Samsung

