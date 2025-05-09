Hot topics

Real-Time Scam Detection? Chrome’s New Feature Is a Game-Changer

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Google apps with the Messages app
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Chrome is already a powerful browser that integrates advanced safety features to protect users online. Now, Google has announced updates to Chrome for desktop and Android, which are set to receive two new major enhancements leveraging Google's latest Gemini AI. These updates aim to better protect users from sophisticated scams and malicious or misleading web notifications.

Gemini Nano Now Powers Chrome's Scam Detection Feature

First, Google is expanding the use of Gemini Nano on desktop through Chrome's Enhanced Protection feature. This existing tool already employs AI and machine learning to detect risky or dangerous websites that are often sources of phishing and scams.

However, with the integration of Google's large language model, the Enhanced Protection mode should offer an upgraded detection capability to discern tricky websites and URLs better, safeguarding users before they fall victim to scams.

Google has stated that it has already deployed Gemini Nano to Chrome to detect and block remote tech support scams. The internet search giant plans to expand this capability to Chrome for Android, although a specific timeframe was not provided.

Website Notifications in Chrome Are Labeled Safe or Not

Another significant upgrade that users can anticipate is an improved filter for notifications originating from websites they've subscribed to in Chrome. Google has announced that it is utilizing Gemini Nano AI to scan these notifications for potential scams, malware, and misleading content.

The AI will be able to determine if a notification linking to a website page is legitimate or not. This analysis will identify notifications containing dubious and spammy links, as well as deceptive content that doesn't align with the headline and description used.

Two smartphone screens displaying Chrome notifications about a potential scam and malware warnings.
Chrome for Android gains Gemini-powered scam and malware detection for web notifications. / © Google

Once a notification is flagged as risky, Chrome will alert the user. The content of the notification will be hidden, but users will have the option to view it. An "Unsubscribe" button will also be available, allowing users to quickly remove their device from the website's notification list, with a confirmation step after tapping the button. Additionally, an "Undo" button will be provided for notifications that have been mistakenly flagged.

These improvements are largely geared toward creating a safer browsing experience on the web, offering valuable safeguards given the increasing number of internet users and online transactions. At the same time, these are additions to the existing AI-powered safety tools, like real-time scam detection on phone calls and messages.

Have you used any of Chrome's safety features? What has your experience been so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Source: Google

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing