Airplane enthusiasts currently have reason to rejoice. An airplane simulator that is usually available for a fee is temporarily available for free, along with several other Android and iOS apps.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, offer an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don't know is that many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro Apps (Android)

RFS - Real Flight Simulator ($0.99 )—Simulations are still very popular - flight simulators in particular are among the favorites. There is currently a corresponding app that is offered free of charge. It has already been downloaded more than 5 million times and is generally well-received by users. Please note, however, that in-app purchases are offered (4.1 stars, 185,000 ratings) .

)—This app is a simple tool that does exactly what its name suggests. It can be used to create countdown widgets - no more, but also no less. Perfect for small reminders in everyday life. Creative users can also customize the appearance . Water Sort - Color Puzzle Pro ($3.29 )—Here, too, the app lives up to its name. It is a puzzle game in which colors must be sorted into test tubes. The whole thing also works offline and is completely ad-free. Players can look forward to 1,000 individual levels. It's just a shame that some content is subject to a fee (4.4 stars, 636 ratings) .

Shortcut Maker - App Shortcuts ($0.69 )—This app lets you create shortcuts - and that's more exciting than it sounds at first. Because the shortcuts not only lead to apps, but also directly to system functions, contacts, and other content. They can also be customized (3.8 stars, 586 ratings)

Free Premium Apps (iOS)

Eat Me First ($2.99 )—This app allows you to always monitor the contents of your fridge. It shows you the expiration dates for all your food and thus helps reduce food waste (no ratings yet) .

Sky Master - pixel shooter ($0.99 )—If you are nostalgic, you will enjoy this game, at least for a short time. It's not particularly good, but the pixel look gives the game an irresistible charm for older gamers (5.0 stars, 1 rating) .

)—If you are nostalgic, you will enjoy this game, at least for a short time. It's not particularly good, but the pixel look gives the game an irresistible charm for older gamers . Queen Rules ($2.99 )—This puzzle game is the ideal way to pass the time. The aim is to position your soldiers in such a way that they are able to defeat the evil witch's soldiers. There are also interesting level designs and clay figures (4.8 stars, 111 ratings).

Free apps with traps - what to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long; download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.